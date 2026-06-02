Keon Coleman's Absence From Bills OTAs Opens Door For Skyler Bell

With Keon Coleman not on the field during Buffalo Bills OTAs on Tuesday, Skyler Bell was able to get in some extra work.

During voluntary OTAs, it's not uncommon to see players skip practice sessions, especially when they're established veterans. For the Buffalo Bills, there wereMost of those absences won't turn heads, since none of those players need the extra work.

One name that was interesting to see on the list of non-participants was Keon Coleman. The third-year wideout may have had a very good reason for missing Tuesday's practice, especially since he has been out there already this offseason, but it's still intriguing considering his status entering the season. , Coleman remains under a microscope. He was selected with the team's first pick in the 2024 NFL draft with the expectation that he would become their WR1.

That hasn't happened and Out of everyone on the roster, Coleman might be the one who can least afford to miss any valuable practice time, especially with a hungry Skyler Bell behind him on the depth chart. UConn Huskies wide receiver Skyler Bell makes the catch and runs for a touchdown against the UAB Blazers. | David Butler II-Imagn Images“The vets in my room are doing a good job helping me,” Bell said via Parrino.

Bell, who was the 125th overall pick out of Connecticut, is coming off a monstrous senior campaign which saw him record 101 receptions for 1,278 yards and 13 touchdowns. He's an efficient route runner, who knows how to pick up yards after the catch, making him an ideal fit in Brady's offense. Of course, Bell has yet to take a snap in the NFL, so we need to temper expectations.

That said, he's shown plenty of promise and the missed time from Coleman could be exactly what he needs to push his way into a larger role this season.





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