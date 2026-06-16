Kenyan Farmers Harness Solar Cold Storage to Slash Post-Harvest Losses

A new solar-powered cold storage project in Kenya is helping smallholder farmers preserve fresh produce, reduce waste, and increase incomes by tackling post-harvest losses with sustainable technology.

A major development in agricultural technology is taking place in Kitengela, Kajiado County, Kenya , where Citadel Agri Merchants has implemented a groundbreaking solar-powered cold storage system in partnership with Soko Fresh.

This initiative, captured by The Associated Press on May 22, 2026, showcases Managing Director Yvonne Anyonyi Mumiah and Soko Fresh CEO Denis Karema overseeing operations where workers arrange and carry fresh herbs inside innovative cold rooms. The solar-powered units are designed to reduce post-harvest losses, a critical issue for smallholder farmers, by extending the shelf life of perishable produce without relying on an unstable electrical grid.

The project represents a significant step toward sustainable agriculture in East Africa, empowering farmers with better market access and higher incomes. The repetitive photo captions and metadata, such as "Opens in new window" or "Read more", have been omitted as per instructions, focusing solely on the substantive news content regarding this technological advancement and its potential impact on food security and farmer livelihoods in the region





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Solar Power Cold Storage Kenya Agriculture Post-Harvest Loss

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