Shitsama, 28, and Pidhoresky, 40, finished first in the men’s and women’s professional division, respectively, while Will Newman won the nonbinary division in Sunday's Philadelphia Marathon.

Victor Shitsama had just shattered the Philadelphia Marathon’s course record. He wanted the entire city to know it. The Kenyan runner screamed and jumped after crossing the finish line Sunday morning.

When the public-address announcer approached him, Shitsama had a message for the thousands along Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Also read Philadelphia Marathon Weekend kicks off with record field of 40,000 runners

“What up, Philly! ” Shitsama won the men’s professional division in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 23 seconds, breaking the previous course record by more than four minutes. He wasn’t the only one to rewrite the record books. Canada’s Dayna Pidhoresky won the women’s professional division in 2:26:34, breaking the previous record by two minutes.

The victories highlighted the 33rd annual Philadelphia Marathon, which organizers expected to draw a record 40,000 participants across the weekend’s races. For Shitsama, the record wasn’t an unexpected bonus. It was why he came to Philadelphia.

“I feel good. I’m really happy; that’s what I was coming here for. I knew I had a lot in me to give,” Shitsama said. The 28-year-old entered Sunday after winning the Twin Cities Marathon on Oct. 4 in 2:12:21.

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Despite seven weeks between marathons, Shitsama felt prepared to push the pace. He spent two weeks running easy after Twin Cities before returning to workouts, focusing on recovery and maintaining his fitness. Shitsama led by more than 90 seconds at the 20-kilometer checkpoint. By 25 kilometers, he was more than two minutes ahead.

He said he controlled the pace rather than letting others dictate the race, slowing on the rolling hills through Manayunk and accelerating downhill. Shitsama shattered the previous men’s course record of 2:13:28 set by Mike Chesire in 2021. He also set a personal best. Shitsama hopes to secure a professional running contract.

“I’m doing this also for my mom. She always wanted to see me run marathons,” Shitsama said.

“So I’m doing this for my mom. ” Pidhoresky breaks women’s course record While Shitsama celebrated enthusiastically, Pidhoresky appeared remarkably composed after her record-breaking performance. The Canadian looked delighted at the finish line, showing few signs of exhaustion despite completing another marathon five weeks earlier. Pidhoresky won her second Canadian national marathon title at the Toronto Waterfront Marathon on Oct. 18 in 2:26:02.

Rather than ending her season there, she returned to the distance in Philadelphia.

“I’m feeling really good,” Pidhoresky said. “I’m happy and relieved. Marathons are hard, so no matter what, it’s a long way to go. And I really wanted to end this season on a good note.

I think I did that today. ” The turnaround required careful recovery. Pidhoresky approached training day by day, listening to her body before finding she could resume workouts relatively quickly. She also wanted to prove her Toronto performance hadn’t been a fluke.

Pidhoresky built a lead of more than four minutes by the 20-kilometer checkpoint. She credited Josh Izewski, who paced her for much of the race, with helping her performance. Rather than watching competitors, she concentrated on executing her own race. Her time surpassed the previous women’s course record of 2:28:34, set by Leslie Sexton in 2021.

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The accomplishment came four days after Pidhoresky’s 40th birthday.

“This year has been a year that I just never expected,” Pidhoresky said. Newman wins nonbinary division in Philadelphia homecoming For Will Newman, winning Sunday’s nonbinary division meant celebrating in a city they once called home. Newman, who lived in Philadelphia for eight years, finished in approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes. After crossing the line, Newman appeared calm but tired, as he sat on a bucket.

“I lived here for eight years, and I love the city so much,” Newman said. Newman hoped to finish in 2:38 but acknowledged getting caught up in the early excitement. Hills through University City complicated that plan, but Newman still set a personal best by nearly three minutes. Once their goal became unrealistic, Newman focused on enjoying the experience and finishing strong.

The victory came amid controversy surrounding the marathon’s nonbinary division. Three runners filed a lawsuit challenging their exclusion from the professional division, which offers different competitive opportunities and prize money. Newman supported the lawsuit and said the structure falls short of equality.

“I support the lawsuit,” Newman said. “We have more money than when I ran it last time, but it’s still not equal. ” A teacher and coach at Episcopal Academy, Newman accompanied athletes to a competition in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. , on Saturday before returning to Philadelphia late that night.

Newman said those students were tracking Sunday’s race. In the wheelchair competition, Hermin Garic finished first in 1:48:46, ahead of Valera Allen, who finished in 1:51:05. Race director Kathleen Titus said the professional wheelchair field grew from seven competitors last year to 18 this year, including Paralympians. She said before the race that the expanding field was among the developments she was most excited about.

For Shitsama and Pidhoresky, Sunday ended with their names in the record books. For Newman and Garic, it brought victories of their own on a record-setting weekend.