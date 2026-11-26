Kenya's High Court stopped construction of a US-backed Ebola facility at Laikipia Air Base, citing constitutional failures in public participation and transparency.

Kenya's High Court has issued an immediate injunction halting all further construction and operational preparation of a US-backed Ebola quarantine and treatment facility located at the Laikipia Air Base in Laikipia County. The ruling, delivered by Justice Patricia Mande Nyaundi, asserts that the Kenyan government failed to satisfy constitutional mandates regarding public participation and the right to access information before proceeding with the sensitive military and health project. This legal intervention stops the physical expansion of the site, which was originally designed to house Americans potentially exposed to the Ebola virus during regional response operations in East Africa.

Constitutional Mandate for Public Consultation

Justice Patricia Mande Nyaundi emphasized that while public health emergencies often require rapid governmental response, such urgency does not suspend the fundamental obligations of the state to uphold the constitution. The judge explicitly stated that constitutional accountability cannot be fulfilled by merely asking citizens to trust that the government has managed risks appropriately. The court found that the authorities had not adequately consulted the local residents living in the vicinity of the military installation, nor had they disclosed critical details regarding the bilateral arrangements between Kenya and the United States. This lack of transparency and consultation constituted a breach of procedural fairness required for projects of this nature.

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Specific Legal Orders and Government Response

Under the directives issued by the High Court, the Health Ministry is now legally obligated to publicly release a comprehensive suite of documents related to the facility. This mandatory disclosure includes the relevant bilateral agreements with the US government, detailed public health assessments, environmental impact evaluations, all regulatory approvals, and the specific operational protocols for the quarantine center. The court has set a strict deadline of forty-five days for the government to comply with these information disclosure orders. Furthermore, the Justice required that certified copies of all these documents be provided directly to the petitioners and the court registry for review.

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Petitioners and Stakeholder Concerns

The legal challenge was spearheaded by the Katiba Institute, a prominent Kenyan constitutional rights organization, which argued that the establishment of the facility violated several fundamental human rights. The petitioners raised significant concerns about potential threats to the rights to life and health of the surrounding communities, alongside the right to access information about projects that could impact their local environment and safety. The initial interim orders from the High Court were first issued on May 28, temporarily blocking the establishment of Ebola quarantine and treatment facilities under arrangements with foreign governments, including the US. These preliminary measures were designed to prevent irreversible changes to the site while the court examined the merits of the constitutional arguments.

Future Implications and Operational Status

The prohibition on further construction and the operationalization of the Laikipia Air Base facility will remain in full effect until the High Court is satisfied that the government has fully complied with its directives. Justice Nyaundi clarified that the ruling does not challenge the broader principle of Kenya's cooperation with the United States or the government's authority to respond to public health emergencies. Instead, the decision is strictly focused on ensuring that officials follow the necessary constitutional requirements for transparency and public engagement. The ruling underscores that emergency powers must be exercised within the bounds of the law, ensuring that citizen trust is built on demonstrated accountability rather than assumed goodwill.