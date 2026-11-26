Kenya's High Court rules that the government violated the Constitution by building a US-funded Ebola quarantine site without public participation, ordering a stop to operations and demanding full disclosure of agreements within 45 days.

A senior court in Kenya issued a decisive ruling on Thursday, declaring that the national government violated the Constitution by permitting the construction of a United States-backed Ebola quarantine facility without engaging the public. Justice Patricia Nyaundi of the High Court found that the executive branch failed to adhere to mandatory constitutional requirements for public participation before proceeding with the project.

The 50-bed facility, located at a military base in Laikipia, had become the center of a fierce national debate following deadly protests by local residents. These citizens expressed deep fears regarding potential exposure to the deadly virus and worried that an outbreak could overwhelm Kenya's already fragile health system. The court's intervention came after months of legal challenges and public unrest surrounding the site.

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Legal Challenges and Previous Construction Halts

The Law Society of Kenya and the constitutional watchdog Katiba Institute had filed a petition in May, arguing that the facility's construction was unlawful. In response to their legal arguments, the High Court previously ordered a halt to all construction activities pending the final determination of their case. The petitioners maintained that the government's actions bypassed essential democratic processes required for major public health infrastructure projects.

U.S. officials had previously stated that the facility would serve as a dedicated isolation center for Americans exposed to Ebola abroad, rather than repatriating them directly to the United States. The Trump administration had pledged to commit $13.5 million to support Kenya's broader Ebola preparedness efforts. This funding was intended to bolster the country's ability to manage potential outbreaks and enhance national security measures.

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Court Orders Full Disclosure of Agreements

Justice Nyaundi's latest order mandates that the Kenyan government must disclose all agreements with the United States related to the facility within 45 days. The judge explicitly barred any further construction or operational activities at the Laikipia site until these documents are made public. This directive aims to ensure transparency regarding the terms of the international partnership and the scope of the quarantine operations.

Local residents reported observing military aircraft landing at the base shortly after the construction began, raising additional concerns about the scale and secrecy of the operation. A U.S.-based humanitarian organization also confirmed that some of its staff members, who had been working in Congo, were quarantined in Kenya. These events have intensified scrutiny over how the government manages cross-border health threats and international aid.

Impact on Kenya's Public Health Response

Kenya reported its first-ever Ebola case in October, following the arrival of a Kenyan national who traveled from Congo through Uganda. The country subsequently recorded a total of nine cases, all involving direct contacts of the initial patient. This limited but serious outbreak highlighted the vulnerabilities in the national health infrastructure and the urgency of preparedness measures.

When asked in October whether the U.S.-backed facility would also quarantine Kenyans exposed to Ebola, Health Minister Aden Duale stated that the government was awaiting the court's directions. The ruling effectively suspends the facility's role in the national response strategy until full compliance with constitutional standards is achieved. This development underscores the tension between rapid public health responses and adherence to legal due process.