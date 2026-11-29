Kenya conservancy chief executive arrested over elephant tusks and lion skin
Kenyan criminal investigators have arrested a wildlife conservancy chief executive after recovering two elephant tusks, a lion skin and ammunition during a search operation.
Kenyan criminal investigators have arrested a wildlife conservancy chief executive after recovering two elephant tusks, a lion skin and ammunition during a search operation, authorities said Sunday.
Ol Pejeta Conservancy CEO Justin Heath was arrested for unlawful possession of wildlife trophies and ammunition, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement. The conservancy is located in Laikipia County, near a military barracks where British troops train under a defense agreement with the Kenyan government. It is home to the world’s last northern white rhinos, attracting thousands of tourists annually.
Investigators also recovered two Winchester rifles along with five other weapons: a Lawn & Holder, a Cooswel & Horizon, a W. Meadows, a Benelli and a Ferlach. The firearms were found in the trunk of a vehicle at the CEO’s residence and hadn't been declared. The elephant tusks, weighing 31 kilograms and 28 kilograms , respectively, were found in the conservancy’s armory, along with the lion skin.
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