Kenyan criminal investigators have arrested a wildlife conservancy chief executive after recovering two elephant tusks, a lion skin and ammunition during a search operation.

Kenyan criminal investigators have arrested a wildlife conservancy chief executive after recovering two elephant tusks, a lion skin and ammunition during a search operation, authorities said Sunday.

Ol Pejeta Conservancy CEO Justin Heath was arrested for unlawful possession of wildlife trophies and ammunition, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement. The conservancy is located in Laikipia County, near a military barracks where British troops train under a defense agreement with the Kenyan government. It is home to the world’s last northern white rhinos, attracting thousands of tourists annually.

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Investigators also recovered two Winchester rifles along with five other weapons: a Lawn & Holder, a Cooswel & Horizon, a W. Meadows, a Benelli and a Ferlach. The firearms were found in the trunk of a vehicle at the CEO’s residence and hadn't been declared. The elephant tusks, weighing 31 kilograms and 28 kilograms , respectively, were found in the conservancy’s armory, along with the lion skin.