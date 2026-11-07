Kentucky woman accused of strangling high school football player during game

Kayla Barrett is now facing a second-degree strangulation charge.

A southern Kentucky woman was arrested after she allegedly strangled a high school student-athlete during a game last week. MONTICELLO, Ky.

— A southern Kentucky woman was arrested after she allegedly strangled a high school student-athlete during a game last week, Monticello Police said they were sent to an emergency room on Oct. 30 after reports that the Wayne County High School football player had been assaulted during the team's game against North Laurel High School. According to investigators, he had been "strangled from behind" by a spectator, later identified as 36-year-old Kayla Barrett from Laurel County.

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Barrett was arrested Tuesday. She's facing a second-degree strangulation charge and was booked into the Laurel County Detention Center. Online jail records show she has since been released on a $5,000 bond..

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