'American workers are in search of greener pastures.'

Bowling Green is offering relocation incentives of up to $20,000 to attract workers for hard-to-fill jobs in western Kentucky. the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce and local employers partnered with relocation platform MakeMyMove to announce the initiative Thursday.

The program aims to bring skilled workers to western Kentucky as employers across the region continue to face challenges filling critical positions despite ongoing economic growth. Bowling Green is offering relocation incentives of up to $20,000 to attract workers for hard-to-fill jobs in western Kentucky. “American workers are in search of greener pastures, and communities across the country are finding fresh ways to attract them,” MakeMyMove co-founder and Chief Operating Officer Evan Hock told WDKY.

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“What makes Bowling Green’s program exciting is both its scale and its design. By aligning employers, economic development leaders, and relocation incentives, they’re building a sustainable model for growing their workforce one relocation at a time. ” Eligible workers who relocate to the area could receive incentives ranging from $2,000 to $20,000, depending on workforce needs and the positions being filled.

Participants may also qualify for perks including reimbursement for teacher and nursing certification transfers, a membership with Bowling Green Young Professionals, tickets to the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center, access to cultural experiences at Western Kentucky University and other community events designed to help newcomers settle into the region.

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“Kentucky’s economic growth is creating exciting career opportunities across many sectors, especially in manufacturing, healthcare, and education,” Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Page told WDKY. “Recent statewide research found that 72% of surveyed HR executives plan to expand their workforce over the next two years.

Our partnership with MakeMyMove takes a proactive approach to meeting this demand, helping regional employers compete for talent nationally and ensuring our workforce keeps pace with the economic growth this region is experiencing. ”A video of masked ICE agents arresting a father and his adult daughter inside an Alaska Airlines jet bridge at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday morning has since gone viral and sparked outrage.

A three-car crash in Renton sent several people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after witnesses reported a stolen vehicle ran a red light and the occupants tried to flee, police said. Deputies in unincorporated King County’s Skyway neighborhood are investigating a late-night shooting that sent three teenage girls to the hospital.

The Port of Seattle and Alaska Airlines are reviewing an immigration enforcement arrest involving two passengers as they boarded an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Los Angeles Saturday morning.