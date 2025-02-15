Kentucky Priest Auctions Pope Francis-Signed Bourbon to Raise Funds for Charity

Kentucky priest Rev. Jim Sichko raised $30,000 for various charitable causes by auctioning off two bottles of Kentucky bourbon signed by Pope Francis.

Kentucky-based Roman Catholic priest, Rev. Jim Sichko , had an unusual idea to raise funds for those in need: auctioning off bottles of Kentucky bourbon signed by Pope Francis . Sichko, appointed by Pope Francis as one of hundreds of missionaries of mercy, is known for his unconventional approach to helping others. He saw an opportunity to combine his love for Kentucky bourbon with his access to the pontiff to benefit various charitable causes.

During a visit to the Vatican last year, Sichko requested the pope to sign two bottles of bourbon. Sotheby's auctioned off these autographed bottles alongside a bottle signed by former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady, raising approximately $30,000. The proceeds are being distributed among organizations chosen by Sichko. He presented the first check to Paws 4 the Cause, an animal rescue organization in Lexington, Kentucky, on January 31st. The remaining funds will support hospice care in Texas, Sichko's home state, and a legal clinic in Lexington that assists immigrants





