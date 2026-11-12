Kentucky Magistrate Election Decided by Coin Flip After Dead Heat

Kristen Gifford Fryman wins the Robertson County magistrate race against Benny Ray Renner after a 91-91 tie is broken by a coin toss recommended by state officials.

Kristen Gifford Fryman has been selected as the magistrate for the 2nd Magisterial District in Robertson County, Kentucky, following a rare electoral deadlock that required a coin flip to resolve. The Republican candidate Benny Ray Renner and Fryman both received exactly 91 votes out of 182 total ballots cast, resulting in a perfect tie that left local officials with the difficult task of determining the winner.

The Coin Flip Mechanism

The Kentucky State Board of Elections advised the use of a coin toss to break the stalemate, invoking an ancient method for settling disputes when no clear victor emerges. The county clerk performed the flip during the official count verification process, ensuring the outcome was determined by chance rather than administrative discretion. This decision brought a historical precedent into modern practice, highlighting the lack of specific state statutes for such exact numerical parity in this jurisdiction.

Also read Kansas freshman Tyran Stokes calls matchup with Kentucky 'personal'

Fryman Wins the Toss

Fryman secured the position after her opponent Benny Ray Renner, who was listed first on the ballot, called heads. The coin landed on tails, awarding the victory to Fryman. She expressed genuine shock at the event, noting that she had never heard of such a tie occurring in Robertson County before. Her surprise was palpable as she recounted the moment she realized the election had reached an unprecedented standstill.

Advertisement

Historical Context of Tosses

While modern elections rarely resort to such methods, the practice has deep historical roots. The Roman Empire utilized a similar game called heads or ships to settle disputes, where the emperor stood on the heads side, implying his agreement with the winner. In Middle-aged Britain, the practice evolved into cross or pile, named after the cross on one side and the indentations on the other. These traditions underscore the long-standing human reliance on chance to resolve ties.

Impact on Local Governance

The resolution of this election ensures that the 2nd Magisterial District will have an elected magistrate to serve its residents. Fryman's victory concludes a tense period of uncertainty for voters who waited for the final precincts to report their numbers. The clear outcome allows local government operations to proceed without further delay, establishing a definitive leader for the district despite the unusual path to victory.