Kentucky Lawmaker Introduces Eight Articles Impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie files eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for alleged illegal war actions in Iran. This move challenges the Pentagon chief amid Democratic control of the Senate by January.

Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie formally introduced eight articles of impeachment against United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday. The legislative action accuses the Pentagon chief of illegally waging war against Iran without explicit authorization from Congress. This bold political maneuver sets the stage for a potentially explosive vote in the House of Representatives just days after the Republican Party suffered a significant defeat in the midterm elections.

Massie Charges Hegseth With Unlawful War Actions

Massie is utilizing a special congressional procedure to force the House to consider the resolution within two legislative days. The articles specifically accuse Hegseth of violating the 1973 War Powers Resolution. This federal law limits the president's ability to engage US forces in hostilities without congressional approval. The charges also allege that Hegseth abused his powers as the head of the Department of Defense during the conflict.

Also read Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky files resolution in the House to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

The timing of the impeachment push coincides with heightened tensions following Tuesday's midterm elections. Democrats swept both chambers of Congress, driven by widespread anger over the war in Iran and soaring fuel prices. Although Republicans currently retain control of Congress, their overwhelming defeat has weakened party discipline and fueled internal recriminations. Some Republican lawmakers who lost their seats may skip the upcoming votes, potentially making it easier for the measure to pass the House.

Jeffries Supports Impeachment Amid Republican Division

Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries threw his weight behind the impeachment effort on Sunday. He declared that the so-called secretary of defense has abused his power and undermined national security. Jeffries described the conflict in Iran as a reckless and costly war of choice engineered by Hegseth. This stance signals potential cross-party support for the charges in the House.

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Several Republican lawmakers have expressed dissatisfaction with Hegseth's leadership without committing to impeachment. Arkansas Congressman French Hill stated he wants to hear the full debate before deciding if the accusations justify removing the defense chief from office. Some lawmakers from Trump's party are signaling they might join Democrats in supporting the charges. This internal division within the Republican Party complicates Hegseth's position in the current Congress.

Senate Conviction Requires Unlikely Bipartisan Support

The impeachment process requires a trial and conviction by a two-thirds majority in the Senate to remove Hegseth from office. This is a far higher hurdle, even after Democrats take control of the Senate in January. Even with their enlarged majority, Democrats would need substantial Republican backing to reach the necessary threshold for conviction. Only two Cabinet secretaries have been impeached in US history in almost 150 years, and neither was removed by the Senate.

Under the US Constitution, the House can impeach a senior government official by a simple majority vote. This action effectively brings formal charges of serious misconduct. The Senate then decides whether to convict and remove the official from office. The political landscape has shifted significantly, leaving Hegseth facing a prolonged battle that extends beyond the immediate House vote. The newly elected lawmakers are scheduled to take office on January 3, which will change the dynamics of the vote.

Hegseth Defends Record While Trump Offers Public Support

Hegseth has dismissed Massie's impeachment effort as a sham. He called the congressman disgruntled and accused his opponents of pursuing political destruction. Despite the impeachment charges, President Donald Trump has publicly stood by his embattled defense chief. Trump declared last week that he has every intention to keep Hegseth in his current role.

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However, the president's weakened political position after the midterms has impacted the stability of his cabinet choices. Hegseth now faces the prospect of an impeachment battle that could drag on for weeks or months. The combination of Democratic control of the Senate and internal Republican dissent creates a precarious environment for the defense secretary. The outcome of the upcoming House vote will serve as a critical indicator of his political survival.