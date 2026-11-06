Kentucky Governor Beshear Defends Stance on LGBTQ+ Protections

Governor Andy Beshear explains why he vetoed anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Kentucky while maintaining high approval ratings through focus on core economic issues.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addressed the role of social issues in modern politics during a Thursday broadcast of CNN's The Arena. Responding to a declaration by Representative Ro Khanna that Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives are returning following the 2026 midterms, the Governor emphasized the importance of political integrity. Beshear argued that elected officials must stand firm on their core beliefs rather than retreating from cultural debates.

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Kasie Hunt asked Governor Beshear directly if Democrats should avoid culture war issues that dominated the 2024 election. The host specifically mentioned Rep. Ro Khanna, who also serves as a presidential candidate, noting his recent post declaring that DEI is back. Beshear responded clearly by stating that you need to stand up for your convictions regardless of political pressure.

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Kentucky Governor Cites Strong Approval Ratings

Beshear highlighted his consistent legislative actions in Kentucky as evidence that his approach works. He stated that he has vetoed every anti-LGBTQ+ bill that has come to his desk. The Governor also noted that he has vetoed anti-choice bills, demonstrating a consistent policy stance. Despite these positions, he maintains a 60-plus percent approval rating in his state.

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Focus on Economic and Infrastructure Issues

The Governor explained that his high approval rating stems from a deliberate prioritization of daily concerns. He stated that he spends 80 percent of his time on things that matter to 100 percent of people in his state. Beshear argued that residents may disagree with him on specific social issues, but they recognize his primary focus.

Priority on Jobs, Health, and Community Safety

Beshear detailed the specific areas where he directs his administrative efforts. He noted that his time is focused on good jobs, the next doctor's appointment for families, and roads and bridges they drive on daily. He also emphasized the education their kids are getting and whether people are safe in their communities. He concluded that people mainly want focus on these fundamental services.