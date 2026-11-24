Ashley Clement was arrested again in Kentucky after allegedly holding a two-week-old baby, violating her sex offender bond conditions established after her plea deal for abusing a student.

Ashley Clement's bond was officially revoked on Monday, November 23, after prosecutors confirmed the former Kentucky educator violated strict release conditions. The revocation follows revelations that Clement held a two-week-old baby during a church visit in November, directly contravening court-ordered prohibitions against contact with minors. This development marks a significant escalation in her legal troubles as she awaits sentencing for previous serious convictions.

The incident that triggered the bond revocation occurred on November 13 at a church attached to a school. Clement had visited the location to drop off decorations for a birthday party when she was observed holding the infant. Authorities determined that this interaction constituted a clear breach of the terms agreed upon during her earlier plea negotiations.

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Clement originally pleaded guilty in October to two counts of sexual abuse and one count of evidence tampering involving a student at Henderson High School in Henderson, Kentucky. The charges stemmed from a reported sexual relationship with a teenager that was initially uncovered after school officials were notified by a third party. As part of the plea agreement, the 29-year-old registered as a sex offender and was barred from school premises.

Defense attorney Jonathan Coomes argued that his client was present at the church at the explicit request of the pastor and had no contact with school-age children. He emphasized that Clement left the premises before any students arrived and noted that the infant she held was not similar in characteristics to the teenage victim in the present case. Coomes stated that it is currently unclear whether Clement had any familial relation to the child in question.

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Clement was initially arrested in May after being accused of sending sexually explicit text messages to a student. She was originally charged with two counts of unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor and first-degree sexual abuse, but these were reduced as part of her plea deal. The charges were later adjusted to two counts of first-degree sexual abuse with a position of authority or special trust.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on January 4, 2027, and faces up to three years in prison for each sexual abuse charge and five years for evidence tampering. The bond revocation now adds immediate legal pressure as she prepares for this significant court date. Her custody status remains unresolved pending further judicial review of the November incident.

Parallel cases highlight similar issues in the education sector, including a Tennessee first-grade teacher arrested for child abuse involving her own children. Heather Pecht's estranged husband reported the alleged abuse to Chattanooga Police after picking up his children from her home. These incidents underscore the ongoing scrutiny and legal consequences for educators involved in misconduct.

Additionally, two teachers in Georgia were arrested for having sex with the same student, leading to the closure of their school and subsequent sentencing. One of the teachers admitted to having sex with a 15-year-old student several times, resulting in a formal sentence. These cases collectively demonstrate the severe penalties faced by educators who breach professional and legal boundaries with students.

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The initial investigation into Clement's behavior began when a concerned individual reported her inappropriate relationship to high school officials. Upon learning of the allegations, authorities immediately removed Clement from the school premises to ensure student safety. The subsequent plea deal allowed for a controlled release under strict supervision, which has now been deemed insufficient by the prosecution.

Parents and guardians continue to demand stricter enforcement of sex offender registries and bond conditions. The legal community is closely monitoring how the court handles this violation, as it could set a precedent for future cases involving former educators. The outcome of Clement's sentencing hearing will likely reflect the severity with which such breaches are treated in Kentucky.

As the date for her January 2027 sentencing approaches, the focus remains on the aggregate of her actions rather than the single November incident. However, the revocation of her bond signals that the judicial system views the infant contact as a serious disregard for her legal obligations. This development ensures she will remain in custody or under heightened surveillance until the final judgment is rendered.