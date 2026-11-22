Will Stein's Kentucky squad was looking to finish the season on a high note with their final two games, beginning on Ssturday night in Columbia taking on the Mi

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Will Stein on the sidelines against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Will Stein's Kentucky squad was looking to finish the season on a high note with their final two games, beginning on Ssturday night in Columbia taking on the Missouri Tigers, a team that features an offense capable of putting up a lot of points through the air, led by a potential first-round draft prospect in Austin Simmons. Kentucky knew it wasn't going to be easy to close out the season and especially after back-to-back losses, they needed to finish things off well in hopes to build on a 9-3 season that included a really good bowl game.

Also read 5 Stats That Defined Indiana Basketball's Win Over Kentucky

How did things go over in Columbia on Saturday? Well, the first drive set the tone for the rest of the first half for Kentucky, as the refs blow a play dead that otherwise would have been a touchdown and that was followed up by a penalty that backed them up and forced a field goal.

Then, Missouri's offense started to get going in the passing game and torched Kentucky on their first drive of the game that they made look way too easy. The Wildcats looked to be marching down the field to start the second quarter, but faced a 4th down that they couldn't convert. From then on in the first half, Kentucky needed stops and to get some points on the board.

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Mizzou scored once again thanks to another impressive drive by Austin Simmons and Kentucky found themselves down 14-3 with eight minutes left in the half. Points were a must as the defense put them in a hole, but once again, Kentucky collapsed in the redzone thanks to an interception late. Kentucky got one of their own, but couldn't take advantage.

Nov 21, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey throws a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details.

The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Going into the second half, Kentucky needed to improve on both sides of the ball, offensively with their redzone execution and defensively containing the explosive plays by Austin Simmons that really hurt them. With CJ Baxter and Malachi Wood out after going down with injuries in the second quarter, they needed to lean on some other guys.

They quickly found themselves in trouble, as a three-and-out offensive drive was followed by a Missouri 41-yard touchdown to make it 21-3. Kentucky needed to find answers on both sides of the ball, starting with putting points on the board. They were able to add a field goal on a drive where they once again had a redzone trip where they could not find the endzone.

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But, their struggles continued as Mizzou pulled off a 60-yard touchdown to really put Kentucky in the dsnger zone down 28-6. From then on, Kentucky fought back, cutting it to a 14-point game with 13:23 left and even had an opportunity to add more points with the ball back with eight minutes left, but redzone issues continued as Barnes fumbled, giving Missouri the ball back with 4:57 left, as the Tigers finished the job from there, getting another takeaway after Kentucky got the ball back to ice it.

In this one, it was both the offense and defense having major struggles. Kentucky even had a number of redzone trips, but just had field goals to show for it.

Then, defensively, they had absolutely no answers for Austin Simmons and the Mizzou passing game. They were torched all night long in the secondary and it showed in the stat sheet with all of the explosive plays Kentucky gave up. It was an ugly night in Columbia, even though they gave themselves life late. The redzone issues were capped off by a game-sealing fumble.

Out of seven trips to the redzone, Kentucky had just one touchdown to show for it. Kentucky now sits at 7-4 on the season as struggles on both sides of the ball have been common over the last few weeks and now, they can choose how they want their season to end next Saturday against Louisville. Will they fizzle out losing their last four games or do they come together and close strong at 8-4?