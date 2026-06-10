Kentucky Father Arrested After Toddlers Wander onto Busy Road; Related Child Endangerment Cases Reported

A Kentucky father was arrested after his two toddlers escaped from a home with a broken lock and were found wandering unsupervised alongside a major road. The children, ages 2 and 3, were alone for about 15 minutes before being rescued. The father, Cody Grubb, was taken into custody. The article also covers other recent child welfare incidents, including a Mississippi man accused of biting victims and kidnapping a toddler, a Michigan mother charged with abandoning special needs children in deplorable conditions, and a hit-and-run involving a former Penn State player.

A father in Kentucky was arrested after his two toddler children managed to leave their home unsupervised and were discovered walking near a busy road.

The incident occurred on June 4 around 11:50 a.m. in Barbourville, Kentucky. A deputy responded to a call about two young children found on the side of a major road without adult supervision. Witnesses reported that the children, aged 2 and 3, were alone for approximately 15 minutes before emergency services were alerted. One child was partially unclothed and the other required a diaper change.

First responders cared for the children upon arrival. An investigation revealed that the father, Cody Grubb, 23, was asleep at home while the children's mother was at work. The front door lock was reportedly broken, allowing the children to exit easily. After the children were found, the Department of Child Services and emergency personnel visited Grubb's residence.

The children were later released to a family member after medical clearance. Grubb was arrested on June 4 and booked into the Knox County Detention Center. He appeared for an arraignment on June 8 and has since been released; it is unclear if he has legal representation or entered a plea. The sheriff's office has not provided additional commentary.

On social media, users expressed relief that the children were safe and offered prayers for all involved. Separately, Mississippi authorities detained a 53-year-old man, Oliver Gillum, for allegedly biting a baby and an adult woman before kidnapping a 2-year-old child. In another case, a Michigan mother, Krystal Farmer, faces charges for abandoning her two children with special needs in a filthy home for days, prompting a welfare check after a neighbor called 911.

Additionally, a former Penn State football player was hospitalized and his fiancée killed in a hit-and-run incident





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Parental Neglect Child Endangerment Toddlers Found Alone Arrest Kentucky Broken Door Lock Department Of Child Services Cody Grubb Oliver Gillum Mississippi Biting Incident Krystal Farmer Special Needs Children Flint Township Hit-And-Run Penn State

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