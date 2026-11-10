Kentucky family buys dream home only to discover nightmare snake infestation

The family has spent several thousand dollars on resolving the snake infestation.

A Kentucky family believed they were buying the home of their dreams. But what started out as a dream quickly turned into a nightmare, both personally and financially, as they began finding dozens of snakes throughout the property.

SALVISA, Ky. — A Kentucky family believed they were buying the home of their dreams. But what started out as a dream quickly turned into a nightmare, both personally and financially, after they found dozens of snakes throughout the property.that she fell in love with her new home in Salvisa, about 30 minutes west of Lexington, when she first saw it on Zillow over the summer.

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She and her husband closed on the property in early August, and, for the first few weeks, everything seemed fine, until the snakes began to appear. Perry said, the first week they realized the home had snakes, they discovered two adult rat snakes and several juveniles in the basement. After that, they found dozens more rat snakes, which are non-venomous constrictors that can grow to be medium or large in size and mostly feed on rodents, birds and eggs.

Perry says the previous owner did not disclose the home's snake problem, but when she eventually spoke to them, they said the property had been nicknamed "the snake house.

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" An exterminator placed snake traps around the home, and a contractor tore the house's porch down in an effort to find the source of the snakes. Under the porch, they found what Perry believes had been a long-time den.

"We found snake skin sheds going into the foundation of it," she said. " busted out the middle and then found multiple, multiple snake eggs that had made a den for what looked like several years. " The area was cleaned out and the openings around the home were sealed, but Perry said she recently found a 6-foot-long snake in the basement again.

She says her family has already spent a couple thousand dollars trying to get rid of the snakes, and the additional repairs could cost thousands more. One contractor reportedly told Perry that part of her basement needed significant work and could cost around $4,000 to $5,000 to fix — money Perry says she just doesn't have.

"We believe that God put us in this situation for a reason. He blessed us with this home, and we're going to do everything that we can to mitigate the issue," she said.

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"We want to raise our son here, and this is a good community. We love our neighbors, and we're just hoping that we can get it under control.

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