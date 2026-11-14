Kentucky couple’s dream home turns into snake-infested house of horrors

When Kentucky couple Jessica and Jonathan Perry bought a new home, they never expected that it would come with snakes — some as long as six feet. Home inspections before they moved in had fou…

A young Kentucky couple thought they’d found their dream home — only to discover they’d moved into a slithering house of horrors crawling withJessica and Johnathan Perry had done everything by the book, including getting their new Mercer County home inspected before moving in, the couple “I was actually taking out the trash,” Jessica said.

“My son and I were home alone, and I walked out the door, and there was a snake on the porch. ” “I immediately called my husband and then my dad to come out here to get it.

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Then a few days later, we found another. And a few days later, another. ” “Then one night, about a week after finding the first one, and his friends came down in the basement and found two adults and several juveniles in the basement … that’s an infestation. ”What they found was enough to make anyone’s skin crawl.

“When they busted through the middle, there were dozens and dozens of snake eggs, new and what looked like several years old. ”Jessica tracked down a former owner, who revealed that when he was a child, the property had a nickname: “The Snake House. ”“Not necessarily that we’d be scared they’d bite him,” Johnathan told WKYT.

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“Snakes like warmth. So, if they were to get in the upper level and get in the bed or whatever, they could curl up around his neck, per se. ” Now, instead of kicking back and enjoying their new home, the couple spends evenings on snake patrol.

But the truly terrifying possibility isn’t how much dough it’s going to take to get rid of the home invaders — it’s that the infestation may be impossible to eliminate without demolishing the house.

“Now that we have found that it’s a decades-old problem, what worries us now is that there are multiple dens within the foundation of the home,” said Jessica. WTOC