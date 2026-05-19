A hotly contested primary election in Kentucky's 4th Congressional District, known as the most expensive congressional primary in U.S. history, between President Donald Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein and Republican incumbent Thomas Massie.

Kentucky voters head to the polls on Tuesday in what has become the most expensive congressional primary in U.S. history, with President Donald Trump -backed challenger Ed Gallrein trying to unseat Republican incumbent Thomas Massie .

Gallrein and his supporters held a final major event Monday featuring U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who made a personal appeal on Gallrein’s behalf. Kentucky voters head to the polls on Tuesday in what has become the most expensive congressional primary in U.S. history, with President Donald Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein trying to unseat Republican incumbent Thomas Massie





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Kentucky Congressional Primary Ed Gallrein Thomas Massie President Donald Trump Pete Hegseth

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