Kentucky Bill Threatens Access to Gender-Affirming Care for Transgender Adults

A new bill in Kentucky seeks to restrict state funding for gender-affirming care for transgender adults, potentially impacting access to crucial hormone therapy and mental health services. This comes after a wave of legislation targeting transgender youth.

Carma Marshall Bell, a transgender resident of Kentucky, expressed her deep concern that losing access to hormone therapy would have a profound impact on her mental, emotional, physical, and financial well-being. This situation reflects a broader trend among some state legislators who, after targeting transgender youth's medical care for months, are now setting their sights on restricting funding for care provided to transgender adults.

Lawmakers in at least eight states are actively pursuing legislation aimed at preventing state or public funds from being used for gender-affirming care. This would severely limit a patient's ability to utilize Medicaid to help cover the costs associated with their treatment.For Mason Kalinsky, a 27-year-old transgender activist in Kentucky, the potential loss of access to hormone therapy, a treatment he has been receiving for approximately three years, is deeply distressing. Kalinsky shared with ABC News that hormone therapy has been transformative for his life. He explained that before accessing hormone therapy, he and his doctors explored various medications, including antidepressants, to address his mental health challenges, particularly his struggles with addiction. Hormone therapy and gender-affirming care have made him feel 'more awake and alive in my body in a way that no other medication had,' Kalinsky stated. 'It's a necessary medication for me,' he emphasized. 'And this bill, if it passes, would mean that I would no longer be able to get this care, as would a lot of other people who also have insurance that is in some way paid for by the public.'Kentucky state Rep. Josh Calloway, a Republican, is a key figure behind the Kentucky bill in question. In an interview with ABC News, Calloway articulated his belief that state funds should not be allocated towards gender-affirming healthcare. His bill seeks to prohibit state funds from being used for services related to gender transitioning, encompassing areas such as mental health counseling or therapy, hormone therapy, and any surgical procedures. Calloway was unable to provide specific details regarding the current amount of state funding directed towards gender-affirming care for transgender patients. However, he asserted that the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services informed him that if his bill were implemented, it could result in a cost to the state between $12 to $21 million due to the need for increased psychiatric care, counseling, and hospital stays for impacted patients who may require more extensive mental health services. 'What they are saying by that statement is that we have a mental health crisis,' Calloway stated to ABC News, adding, 'they're saying that these people will be in psychiatric care and treatment if we remove the ability to use these medications.' ABC News has reached out to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services to verify this estimate. 'The truth is there's only male and female, and there is no way that either can transition to the other,' said Calloway. The bill does include exceptions for intersex individuals – those with variations in sexual development – and does not restrict care for non-transgender individuals. State Rep. Josh Calloway stated that his belief in the existence of only two genders motivates his efforts to support House Bill 154, which aims to prohibit the use of state funds for gender-affirming care. 'This is what is best: men, women, having a family, having babies, procreating,' said Calloway. 'Those aspects of our society are under attack through many different avenues. This is just one of those avenues -- promote confusion. Cause kids to be confused. They become unstable. They become adults, and before you know it, our society is totally disrupted.' Transgender Americans – estimated to comprise less than 1% of the U.S. population over the age of 13 – have been targeted by hundreds of Republican-backed bills in recent years. These bills have sought to regulate bathroom usage and sports participation by transgender individuals, and restrict certain content in schools or libraries that address transgender identities.Carma Marshall Bell, a 34-year-old transgender Kentucky resident who has been on hormone therapy for five years, expressed her 'terrified' outlook on the potential consequences if she loses access to her treatment. She anticipates experiencing hormone withdrawal symptoms, which could lead to both physical changes and a significant decline in her overall well-being. 'I feel like I'm in a good place,' she remarked, highlighting the positive impact hormone therapy has had on her life





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Transgender Rights Gender-Affirming Care Kentucky Legislature Hormone Therapy Healthcare Access LGBTQ+ Issues

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kentucky Governor Signs Bill to Cut Personal Income TaxesKentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed a Republican-backed bill into law on Thursday, reducing the personal income tax rate from 4 percent to 3.5 percent starting next year. The move aims to provide financial relief to Kentuckians facing high living costs. While Democrats expressed concerns about potential impacts on public services, the bill passed with bipartisan support.

Read more »

Trump's Censorship Threatens Public Health and Access to InformationThe Trump administration's order to remove information on gender ideology from government websites has caused widespread confusion and threatens public health. The removal of key resources from agencies like the CDC and NIH deprives citizens and medical professionals of vital information on health issues, from infectious diseases to sexual health. The article highlights the efforts of researchers, journalists, and advocates to preserve and republish the missing information, emphasizing the importance of free access to information for both individual and societal well-being.

Read more »

Airbnb Bill Threatens NYC's Housing CrisisNYC Council bill could exacerbate housing crisis by removing thousands of homes from long-term rental market.

Read more »

Bill to Streamline Prenatal Care Access for Low-Income Pregnant Women Clears First HurdleA bill aiming to simplify access to free prenatal care for low-income pregnant women in Mississippi passed the House Medicaid committee. The revised legislation addresses issues encountered with last year's version by removing income documentation requirements and aligning the presumptive eligibility timeframe with federal guidelines.

Read more »

Utah House approves bill limiting transgender access to college dorm roomsUtah representatives advanced a bill restricting transgender students' access to dormitories at public universities on a 59-13 party-line vote Tuesday.

Read more »

DeSantis Threatens Veto of Florida Immigration BillFlorida Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated his intention to veto a Republican-sponsored immigration bill, claiming it would weaken efforts to combat illegal immigration. DeSantis expressed dissatisfaction with the bill passed by the state legislature, stating it fell short of the strong immigration enforcement measures promised to voters. This veto threat follows a power struggle between DeSantis and state lawmakers, who held a special session and overturned a DeSantis budget veto for the first time in 15 years.

Read more »