Kento Terasaka Returns to Shonen Jump With New Sports Series After Previous Cancellation

Manga creator Kento Terasaka, whose golf series was cancelled in 2024, is launching a new sports-themed series in Shonen Jump. The debut comes as the magazine undergoes several lineup changes, with multiple cancellations already in 2026. The first look suggests the new series aims to stand out in a competitive genre.

After a failed effort two years ago, a creator by the name of Kento Terasaka is making a comeback with a new series in Shonen Jump .

The creator's previous series, a golf-themed manga, was cancelled shortly after its launch in 2024, lasting only about 30 chapters and failing to capture a significant audience despite its unique premise in the magazine. Now, Terasaka has another opportunity to find success. The new series is set to debut at the start of the upcoming month, with a first look already teasing its differentiation as a sports series-a genre that has seen its share of struggles in Shonen Jump recently.

This return comes amid a wave of changes in the magazine; five other series have been cancelled in 2026 so far, and there is speculation that further cancellations or the conclusion of long-running titles may occur in the coming weeks as Shonen Jump makes room for new content. Readers anticipate whether Terasaka's new work will break the recent pattern of sports series cancellations and resonate with the audience this time around





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Shonen Jump Kento Terasaka Manga Sports Series Cancellation New Series 2026

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