Creator Kenta Shinohara announces special bonus content for the final volume of his five-year manga series. The epilogue art aims to provide fans with closure regarding the characters' lives after the dramatic conclusion.

The creator of a highly popular five-year manga series has officially broken his silence following the release of the grand finale this past weekend. Kenta Shinohara addressed his dedicated fanbase to discuss the conclusion of the story and provided a significant teaser regarding new material that will be available to readers in the upcoming final volume release.

Creator Addresses Fan Closure Needs

Shinohara utilized his social media channels to share a heartfelt goodbye message celebrating the completion of the long-running project. He acknowledged the deep connection between the characters and the audience, noting that while the narrative arc felt complete, he was conscious of the disappointment some readers might feel. He specifically apologized to fans who had hoped for a continuation of the wacky daily life adventures that initially drew many readers to the series.

Also read Kenta Shinohara Manga Finale Confirms Anime Return for 2027 Season 2

The author expressed gratitude for the support received over the years, stating that he was sorry to those who anticipated a return to the everyday-life chapters. This sentiment highlights the delicate balance creators often face between delivering a definitive end to a complex plot and satisfying readers who prefer the status quo of the characters interactions.

Strategic Decision to End the Story

Despite the series seemingly having the potential to run indefinitely, Shinohara explained that he felt the current moment was the most appropriate time to bring the story to a close. He revealed that after finishing the writing of the climactic events, he wanted to wrap up the narrative quickly to ensure a proper conclusion.

Advertisement

He admitted that he was concerned that if he returned to the mundane aspects of the characters lives, he might get too caught up in the day-to-day details. This concern led to the fear that he would lose track of when to actually end the series, prompting the decision to conclude the main plotline right now to maintain structural integrity.

Teasing Exclusive Bonus Content

While the main series has ended, the creator has promised that the final volume will not leave readers completely empty-handed. Shinohara teased that the final release will include special epilogue art set after the events of the grand finale, offering a glimpse into the future of the beloved cast.

He plans to draw lots of bonus pages for the final volume, including scenes depicting the characters engaging in their everyday lives after the story concludes. This addition is designed to provide a sense of closure for the group, addressing the hopes of fans who wanted to see the characters continue to hang out together despite the time jump shown in the final chapter.

Future Outlook and Release Timeline

Shinohara noted that while he could continue drawing a manga like this forever if he wished, he feels a strong need to move on to his next creative challenge. This decision marks the end of an era for this specific franchise, but the release of the final volume offers a last opportunity for fans to engage with the material.

Advertisement

The final volume is slated for a release in 2027, although no concrete release date has been announced just yet. The anticipation for these exclusive bonus pages suggests that the conclusion of the series will be met with significant interest and appreciation from the community, even as the creator prepares to embark on new adventures.