Kenta Shinohara Manga Finale Confirms Anime Return for 2027 Season 2

Kenta Shinohara's popular manga concludes after 270 chapters, officially confirming a second anime season is in development for a 2027 debut. Find out more details here.

Kenta Shinohara has officially released the final chapter of his long-running series, marking the end of a five-year serialization that captivated fans worldwide. With the manga concluding its run after 270 chapters, the creator has confirmed that the story is not over. The franchise is set to return with a second season of its anime adaptation, scheduled to debut sometime in 2027.

Series Conclusion and Production Confirmation

The announcement comes shortly after the manga reached its grand finale, which had left the fanbase eager for more content. Although the print run has ended, the success of the first anime season last year prompted producers to quickly greenlight a sequel. While specific details about the production staff and voice cast returning remain under wraps, the confirmation of a 2027 release window provides a clear timeline for the next installment.

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Original Creative Team and Staff Roles

The first season was helmed by directors Hiroshi Ikehata and Masao Kawase for Bibury Animation Studios. Deko Akao handled the series scripts, while Haruko Iizuka designed the characters. Mutsumi Takemiya served as the editor for the anime, and Yukari Hashimoto composed the musical score. There is strong hope among fans and insiders that this core team will reunite to bring the final chapters to life on screen with the same high production values.

Cast Reactions and Fan Sentiment

Rina Kawaguchi, the voice star behind Nico, shared a special message celebrating the completion of the original work. She praised Shinohara-sensei's signature style, noting that both the comedic episodes and serious moments kept viewers engaged. Although she is saying goodbye to the series for now, there is hope she will return for future projects as the franchise continues its journey in 2027.

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Streaming Availability and Digital Access

In the meantime, fans can catch up on the entire series through various digital platforms. Episodes are currently streaming on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll, offering both Japanese and English audio tracks. Readers interested in the manga can access the final chapters for free via Shueisha's MangaPlus service or Viz Media's digital platform, ensuring no one misses the conclusion before the anime returns.

Looking Ahead to the 2027 Debut

As the franchise gears up for its return, anticipation continues to build for what the second season will bring. With no official release date announced yet, the production team is likely using the time between now and 2027 to refine the animation quality. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned for future updates as more details about the cast and creative direction are revealed closer to the launch date.