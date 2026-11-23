Kent Police investigate a collision involving a pedestrian on SE 240th Street. A 36-year-old Astoria man was struck by a vehicle while walking in the center turn lane.

Officers from the Kent Police Department (KPD) responded to a serious traffic incident late Friday afternoon near the 13300 block of SE 240th Street. The department confirmed that the collision occurred at approximately 5 p.m., involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Witnesses reported that a 36-year-old man from Astoria, Oregon, was walking east in the center turn lane when he entered a westbound lane, leading to the impact. The incident has drawn attention to safety concerns in the corridor as investigations continue into the specific circumstances surrounding the crash.

Pedestrian Movement Causes Chain Reaction

The sequence of events leading to the accident began when the 36-year-old victim moved from the center turn lane into a westbound travel lane. A driver operating a vehicle in the westbound lane swerved abruptly to avoid hitting the pedestrian, attempting to prevent a direct collision. The driver immediately following that vehicle also tried to maneuver to avoid the man but was unable to do so in time. This second driver struck the pedestrian, causing him to fall to the ground. The Kent Police Department noted that the erratic movement of the pedestrian created a hazardous situation that resulted in the vehicle collision.

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Driver Cooperates With KPD Investigation

Upon arrival, Kent Police officers found the 36-year-old man from Astoria still had a pulse. Firefighters promptly took over medical care and stabilized the patient before transporting him to a nearby fire station for further treatment. The driver involved in the collision, identified as a 23-year-old Kent man, remained at the scene and cooperated fully with the ongoing investigation. Police stated that the driver did not show any signs of impairment at the time of the crash. The Kent Police Department emphasized the driver's cooperation and the absence of immediate signs of drug or alcohol influence during initial assessments.

Broader Safety Efforts by Washington Agencies

This incident occurs as the Washington State Patrol increases patrols for speeding and impaired driving across the region. The Washington State Patrol is conducting emphasis patrols specifically targeted at Washington State University students traveling west for the Thanksgiving holiday break. These additional patrols aim to reduce traffic violations and enhance safety on major thoroughfares during the high-traffic holiday period. The increased visibility serves as a deterrent for dangerous driving behaviors that could lead to accidents similar to the one on SE 240th Street.

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Regional Emergencies and Administrative Updates

Concurrently, other significant events are unfolding across the region that impact public safety and local governance. The Washington State Department of Health has issued an emergency closure for all shellfishing in Hood Canal, extending from Sisters Point to Belfair, due to health concerns. In corporate news, Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and CEO on Monday in a surprise move shortly after rejecting his offer to return. These administrative and health decisions highlight the diverse challenges facing local authorities and businesses in the area.

Ongoing Inquiries and Community Impact

The Kent Police Department continues to monitor the situation surrounding the collision on SE 240th Street. The investigation aims to determine if any additional factors contributed to the pedestrian entering the travel lane. Authorities urge drivers in the area to remain vigilant, particularly in center turn lanes and busy intersections. The cooperation of the 23-year-old driver and the swift medical response from firefighters were critical in this incident. As investigations proceed, the community awaits further updates on the pedestrian's condition and any potential charges that may arise from the police inquiry.