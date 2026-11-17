At least one person was killed and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Kent.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on South 212th Street near Highway 167. The conditions of those hospitalized remain unknown.police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left a 43-year-old Kent woman dead and several other drivers with minor injuries Monday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of South 212th Street and 91st Place South, just east of Highway 167, at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. According to an initial investigation by the Kent Police Traffic Unit, an 87-year-old man was driving a truck westbound on South 212th Street when he ran a red light at the 91st Place South intersection.

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The front end of his truck struck the front driver’s side quarter panels of two vehicles entering the intersection from the WinCo parking lot, one preparing to turn eastbound and the other preparing to turn westbound. The driver of the second vehicle, a 43-year-old Kent woman, was ejected during the impact.

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Arriving officers initially found a faint pulse and began CPR before Puget Sound Fire and King County Medics took over lifesaving efforts, though she could not be resuscitated and died at the scene. After the initial impact, the truck went on to strike two additional vehicles. Multiple drivers were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

South 212th Street was closed between 91st Avenue South and 96th Avenue South, along with the Highway 167 off-ramp, while the Traffic Unit processed the scene. All roadways reopened around 7:30 p.m. Monday night. Police have not yet released the identities of the drivers involved or stated whether impairment or charges are being considered. Man arrested and released 3 times in 2 weeks for Everett boat thefts