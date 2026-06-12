Kent Food Fest Traders and Families Outraged by Empty-Field Disaster Compared to Fyre Fest

Disgruntled traders and families report that Kent Food Fest, promoted as a major two-day event with over 5,000 attendees, turned into a poorly organized failure with empty fields and minimal activities, leading to demands for refunds and scrutiny of organizer Jay Scott's background and history of dissolved companies.

Families and traders have expressed anger after attending Kent Food Fest , an event described by disgruntled business owners as 'like Fyre Fest' but even worse due to the lack of attendees.

The two-day festival in May was promoted as expecting over 5,000 visitors, yet traders arrived to find nearly empty fields. Attendees paid approximately £20 per person, totaling nearly £100 for families, only to discover minimal activities. A dog-focused segment advertised with 'agility zones' was reduced to 'some hoops and poles on the ground' and a brief show. Promotional materials, including a dog competition image, appear to be AI-generated stock photos.

Traders reported paying varied pitch fees from £200 to £1,000, with some told they must attend both days. Frustration mounted as sales plummeted; one business sold only about 40 items in five hours. Some traders abandoned the event early, even passing stock over fences to load vehicles. The organizer, Jay Scott (real name Jason Springham), faces scrutiny after previously promoting himself as 'events manager' for the Katie Piper Foundation.

The charity denies this, stating his role was a limited volunteer position for a single 2024 Christmas fundraiser. Records show Springham has directorial history at six firms, three dissolved, two resigned from, and one-The Kent FoodFest Limited-faces striking off with overdue accounts and over £30,000 in debt as of 2020 filings. Another entity, The Food Fest Kent Ltd (founded 2022), shows nearly £4,800 in debt per November 2024 accounts.

Traders claim Scott has not responded to refund requests and has blocked them on social media. The Daily Mail's attempts to contact him via phone and email have been met with silence; he appears to be screening calls. One trader, Claire Chatfield of Woof and Whisk Doggy Desserts, paid £200 for a supposed 'premium spot' in the main arena.

She arrived to find no guidance, forced to set up alongside another vendor, and wasted a week baking biscuits for the unsupported crowd.

'He promised something that didn't happen,' she said, noting weather cannot excuse the fundamental lack of organization. The event's website and promotional materials are filled with misleading content, including AI imagery. The incident raises concerns about event management accountability and the financial impact on small businesses lured by false promises of high attendance and premium exposure





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Kent Food Fest Fyre Fest Comparison Event Organizer Scandal Traders Refund Demands Jay Scott Jason Springham Katie Piper Foundation AI-Generated Festival Images Small Business Losses Empty Fields Festival Dog Fest Disappointment

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Kent Food Fest organizer leaves traders and families furious after underattended event compared to Fyre FestAttendees of Kent Food Fest arrived to find empty fields instead of the promised 5,000+ people. Traders paid up to £1,000 for pitches but faced poor organization and low turnout. The event, run by Jay Scott (real name Jason Springham), has left many demanding refunds. The organizer has been unresponsive and has a history of dissolved companies and debts. Comparisons to Fyre Fest have been made, highlighting the festival's failures.

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