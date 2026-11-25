The Clark family from Kent has won Compare the Market's 2026 competition with a 500,000-light display dedicated to their son Jack, raising £60,000 for charity.

The Clark family from Boughton-Under-Blean, Kent, has been crowned the winner of Compare the Market's Best Christmas Lights competition for 2026. The family created an elaborate annual display to honor their late son, Jack, who passed away in 2002 at the age of six days due to a lack of oxygen to the brain.

Ross and Michelle Clark, alongside their children Lewis and Ellie, have dedicated significant resources to this project, spending an estimated £30,000 on its creation. The display features more than half a million lights, 3,000 ornaments, 16 singing and dancing attractions, a large sleigh, a snow machine, and a miniature Christmas model village.

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Mechanism Behind the Winning Display

The extraordinary visual spectacle requires approximately two months to construct, a process overseen primarily by Ross Clark. To ensure the installation remains energy-efficient despite its massive scale, the family utilizes low-energy LED lights and automated timers. They estimate that the operational cost to run the display throughout the festive season is around £400.

The family traditionally switches on the lights each year on November 24, which is Jack's birthday. This date serves as the emotional anchor for the project, transforming a personal act of remembrance into a public attraction that draws visitors from across the region.

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Community Impact and Stakeholder Views

Since its inception in 2016, the display has welcomed an estimated 10,000 visitors during each festive season. Beyond the visual appeal, the project has generated an estimated £60,000 for various charities. The display includes interactive elements for guests, such as a treasure hunt where visitors search for hidden elves, adding a layer of engagement to the experience.

Actress Martine McCutcheon presented the prestigious award to the Clark family at their home on Colonels Lane. She chaired a judging panel that evaluated entrants based on creativity, use of space, visual design, Christmas spirit, and contributions to the local community. McCutcheon praised the profound amount of love, time, and effort invested in the installation.

Real-World Impact and Next Steps

As part of the competition prize, the Clark family received £3,000 to cover up to a year's worth of energy bills. Additionally, the competition included £15,000 distributed as £300 prizes to up to 50 of their neighbors. Last year's winner, Nottingham-based David Carter, also visited the site to tour the display alongside McCutcheon during the presentation.

Describing the win as the biggest surprise, the family highlighted the emotional connection they have formed with strangers through the project. They noted that their memory tree has become a place where people share stories, tears, and hugs, fulfilling their goal of bringing the community together while continuing to raise funds for charity.