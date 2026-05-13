Kent Chinese Takeaway Money Tree Theft: 'Lucky' Plant Returned, Two Romanian Nationals Arrested

A Pachira aquatica plant, known as a 'lucky' money tree in Chinese culture, was stolen from a Kent Chinese takeaway. The plant was returned to its owners after being stolen, and two Romanian nationals were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 'lucky' money tree that was stolen from a Kent Chinese takeaway has been returned to its owners, while two Romanian nationals have been arrested.

The Pachira aquatica plant had been given to the owner of Bill's Kitchen in Chatham, Hongyan Zhu, by her father when she took over the business 15 years ago. CCTV shows a woman entering the restaurant and walking towards the plant before gesturing with another woman outside sat in a parked car. Another man then enters, takes the plant and heads back to the car along with the woman already inside the restaurant.

After the theft was reported to Kent Police, the family restaurant has been reunited with their houseplant and a man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the incident. The two Romanian nationals remain in custody. Money trees are commonly kept in homes and businesses, particularly in Chinese culture, as a symbol of wealth and fortune





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Kent Chinese Takeaway Money Tree Pachira Aquatica Chinese Culture Symbol Of Wealth And Fortune Theft Arrest Kent Police Romanian Nationals CCTV Footage

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