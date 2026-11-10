Kensington tenants rally over alleged filth-plagued apartment building

Tenants of a Kensington apartment building rallied Monday night, alleging unsafe and unhealthy living conditions that they say have gone unaddressed by management.

Tenants of a Kensington, Brooklyn apartment building rallied Monday night, alleging unsafe and unhealthy living conditions that they say have gone unaddressed by management. Micheline Durandisse, a tenant at 3821 18th Ave.

, said mice have become a constant presence in her apartment. When asked whether living in her apartment is essentially a health hazard, Durandisse responded, "Yes, yes! If they're on my bed you know .

Also read Lasting Abundance & Luck Arrive For 4 Zodiac Signs On Monday, November 9

""They can bite me also, you know? " Durandisse said. Durandisse said she has repeatedly informed the landlord about the problem but has not received a response. Asked what happened after reporting mice in her apartment and requesting help, she said, "I never hear from them.

" Tenants and their supporters gathered outside the building Monday night, chanting, "Izsak get off it! The tenants over profit!

Advertisement

" Organizers said residents are living with deteriorating conditions, including dead rodents and rodent droppings, overflowing garbage and a deteriorated laundry room. "We keep organizing alongside our neighbors until they're treated with the dignity they deserve! " one speaker told the crowd. Shabir, a tenant organizer, said conditions inside the building were so severe that even a health inspector was reluctant to enter.

"He's like, 'this is too dangerous. This is a health hazard condition. I'm not going in!

' I was like, 'brother you're being paid to come and look at this. Where I am paying to live here,'" Shabir said. The building's landlord, Robert Izsak, is ranked No. 23 on the New York City Public Advocate's Top 100 Worst Landlords Watchlist.

"I want to remind Izsak that in the past year or two we've had a landlord go to jail and a landlord take their building from them. I'm not opposed to any of those," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said. According to the Mayor's Office to Protect Tenants, the building has been placed in the city's Alternative Enforcement Program, which is intended to protect tenants and address housing violations.

Advertisement

"Things like increased fines and violations, there's a coordinator appointed to the building to be meeting with tenants," Charlie Dulik of the Mayor's Office to Protect Tenants said. Organizers at the rally alleged that Izsak is refusing to meet with the tenant union. They said they hope ongoing city enforcement efforts and the building's hundreds of open Housing Preservation and Development violations will lead to changes. Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover?

Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,