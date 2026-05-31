Kensington Palace Bans Five Armed Officers Over Misogynistic Remarks

A female staff member at Kensington Palace complained about sexist comments made by Royalty and Specialist Protection officers, leading the Royal Household to revoke the officers' palace passes despite the Metropolitan Police finding no formal misconduct.

Kensington Palace has taken the unprecedented step of revoking the palace passes of five armed officers from the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection unit after a female employee lodged a formal complaint about repeated misogynistic remarks.

The employee, who works directly for the Prince and Princess of Wales, said the officers made a string of inappropriate comments over a period that stretched from August 2023 to September 2024. One officer allegedly described the palace as "full of little Hitlers" when asked to move his equipment, while another sent a friend request to a female staff member on Facebook.

The complainant characterised the remarks as sexist and offensive, although none of them rose to the level of sexual harassment. The Metropolitan Police launched an internal inquiry after the staff member reported the behavior in October 2024. The investigation concluded that while the officers' conduct was unprofessional and required remedial training, it did not meet the formal threshold for misconduct under Met policy.

Consequently, the officers were not disciplined by the police force and were technically eligible to return to their duties. However, senior officials in the Royal Household exercised their authority to withdraw the officers' access badges, effectively banning them from all royal residences indefinitely. The decision was communicated to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who were not involved in the day‑to‑day handling of the case but were kept informed of the outcome.

The episode has sparked a wider conversation about the culture within the Royalty Protection squad. Former head of the unit, Dai Davies, expressed surprise at the volume of complaints and warned that a pattern of casual, gender‑biased banter could erode public confidence in the force.

Former detective chief inspector Mick Neville echoed the sentiment, noting that what used to be dismissed as "banter" in many workplaces is no longer acceptable, especially in units tasked with protecting the nation's most senior figures. The incident at Kensington Palace follows a series of recent security lapses involving royal protection officers, including allegations that some members of the squad at Windsor Castle have been absent from their posts and a high‑profile burglary at the castle estate in October 2024.

Those events have prompted a broader Metropolitan Police probe into the conduct of up to 30 officers in the Royalty and Specialist Protection division, underscoring growing scrutiny of how these elite units operate and the standards to which they are held. In the aftermath, the five officers have been reassigned to other armed duties within the Metropolitan Police, away from any royal duty stations.

The Royal Household's decisive action signals a zero‑tolerance stance toward language and behavior that could be perceived as discriminatory, aiming to preserve the integrity of the protection service and restore confidence among palace staff. While the Met maintains that the officers have not been found guilty of misconduct, the removal of their royal passes serves as a practical sanction and a public message that the Crown will not tolerate conduct that undermines the dignity of its employees.

The incident also highlights the delicate balance between internal police disciplinary procedures and the independent authority of the monarchy to enforce its own standards of conduct. By acting swiftly, the palace has set a precedent that could influence future handling of similar complaints within other security contexts, especially as public expectations evolve around workplace respect and gender equality.

The broader investigation into the Royalty and Specialist Protection squad is expected to produce a report later this year, which will assess whether cultural reforms are needed to prevent further incidents of this nature.





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