Kensington Noell announces her departure from News 4 San Antonio on November 25, 2026. This move coincides with staff reductions at the CBS affiliate and its sister station KABB.

Kensington Noell, a veteran broadcast journalist, officially announced her departure from News 4 San Antonio on November 25, 2026. Her exit marks a significant personnel change for the CBS-owned affiliate as the station navigates a period of internal restructuring and staff reductions.

Departure Announced Amid Station Restructuring

Noell took to social media to reflect on her time with the station, highlighting the professional relationships she built and the community connections she fostered over the years. Her announcement arrives during a broader wave of layoffs affecting both News 4 San Antonio and its sister station, KABB, which also saw the departures of prominent personalities such as Chuck Miketinac and Alex Garcia.

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Reflections On Border Reporting And Community Resilience

In her farewell message, Noell looked back on her extensive career covering diverse and often difficult stories across the region. She specifically mentioned her experiences reporting along the southern border, noting the complex journalistic challenges and human interest angles involved in that coverage. She also recounted standing alongside communities experiencing unimaginable loss in the Hill Country, where she witnessed firsthand the remarkable generosity, compassion, and resilience of the people who call South Texas home.

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Gratitude Toward Viewers And Local Connections

Noell expressed deep gratitude to the viewers for inviting her into their lives during both their most celebratory moments and their most tragic ones. She stated that she never took the responsibility of being a trusted source of information lightly, acknowledging the privilege of witnessing such a wide spectrum of human experience. She further emphasized that the friendships she made during her tenure made her journey truly meaningful and deeply personal.

Remaining Duties And Future Career Plans

Although Noell did not reveal her specific future career plans, she indicated that she would share more details about her next steps later. She confirmed that she has a few newscasts remaining in her schedule and expressed her desire to thoroughly enjoy these final broadcasts with her colleagues and the audience. She concluded her note with a heartfelt thank-you to the San Antonio community, describing the city as a special place where she felt fortunate to be not just a journalist, but a genuine member of the local community during this Thanksgiving season.