Kenny Loggins Honored at Coronado Film Festival With New Documentary

Two-time Grammy winner Kenny Loggins returns to San Diego for the 2026 Coronado Islands Film Festival, receiving an industry tribute and screening his new documentary Conviction Of The Heart.

Two-time Grammy Award-winner and 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Kenny Loggins is returning to San Diego this week to receive a major industry honor. He will attend the sold-out Leonard Maltin Industry Tribute Awards Gala on Wednesday night at the Hotel del Coronado, a location he first visited as a child in the 1950s with his father.

Kenny Loggins Returns To Historic Hotel Del Coronado

Nearly seventy years after that initial family trip from Los Angeles, Loggins maintains vivid memories of the landmark. His return to the same venue marks a significant personal and professional milestone as he prepares to be honored by the festival organizers. The event highlights his enduring connection to the region and its cultural history.

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Loggins will also participate in a special screening of his new biographical documentary on Friday. The film, titled Conviction Of The Heart, will be shown at Coronado's Village Theater, followed immediately by a question-and-answer session. This appearance allows fans and industry peers to engage directly with the veteran musician regarding his life story and career achievements.

New Documentary Details Musical Career And Collaborations

The ninety-three-minute documentary is directed and produced by Dori Berinstein, a six-time Tony Award winner. The film provides a candid overview of Loggins' life without relying on sensational twists or curveballs. Berinstein will join Loggins for the post-screening Q&A, continuing their collaborative relationship which Loggins described as a joy.

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He noted that Berinstein has expressed interest in creating a Broadway musical based on his work. When asked about a potential title, Loggins suggested Conviction Of The Heart might work depending on the plot development. This ongoing creative partnership underscores the depth of material available from his extensive career.

Key Figures Featured In Loggins Biographical Film

Beyond Loggins himself, the documentary features interviews with various family members and prominent figures from the music industry. Record mogul Clive Davis appears in the film, though he passed away in June. Other musical collaborators included are Michael McDonald, Richard Marx, David Foster, and Jim Messina.

Messina was one half of the duo Loggins & Messina, which operated between 1971 and 1976. Their combined albums sold sixteen million copies in just five years. Popular tracks from that era include Your Mama Don't Dance, My Music, Danny's Song, and House at Pooh Corner.

Top Gun Soundtrack And Political Controversy Surrounds Artist

Loggins achieved even greater success as a solo artist through contributions to major motion pictures. His biggest hits include the title track from Footloose, I'm Alright from Caddyshack, and Danger Zone from Top Gun. Portions of the Top Gun movie were filmed at Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado.

Danger Zone also appeared in the 2022 sequel Top Gun: Maverick. However, the song recently became the center of a controversy involving an AI-generated video posted by President Trump. The fake video showed a crown-wearing Trump flying a fighter jet labeled King Trump over a facsimile of Times Square.

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Loggins issued a statement demanding the immediate removal of his recording from the video. He stated that no permission was sought and that he would have denied it. He emphasized that music should unite Americans rather than divide them, rejecting the purpose of the divisive content.

Satirical Film History And Current Performance Schedule

Media coverage of the incident often overlooked Loggins' prior work on a satirical film. He wrote and performed the title song for Donald Trump's The Art Of The Deal: The Movie, released in 2016. The film stars Johnny Depp as Trump and includes Ron Howard, Michaela Watkins, Henry Winkler, and Alfred Molina.

Loggins' performance features tongue-in-cheek lyrics poking fun at both Trump and himself. The music video shows him wearing American flag attire while ripping apart simulations of Van Gogh and Rothko paintings. This work predates his farewell tour, which concluded at the Santa Barbara County Bowl on November 4, 2023.

Loggins now performs infrequently, prioritizing enjoyment over business obligations. He asks himself if an event brings him life before accepting engagements. His current schedule reflects a desire to focus only on experiences that provide genuine fulfillment and fun.