Kenneth Law receives 25-year sentence for aiding 93 suicides across UK and Canada, linking lethal products to deaths of vulnerable individuals in unprecedented online case.

Kenneth Law, a 61-year-old hotel chef from Canada, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for orchestrating an international network that supplied lethal substances used to end the lives of 93 people. The court heard that Law acted as a self-appointed judge, jury, and executioner, distributing his products to individuals in 40 countries worldwide, including a significant number of victims in the United Kingdom.

Unprecedented Scale of Illegal Sales

Law admitted to selling 1,200 packages containing lethal substances through Canada-based websites to customers across the globe. Prosecutors highlighted the unprecedented scope of his offending, noting that he shipped 330 poison packages specifically to the United Kingdom. Investigators confirmed that 286 people in the UK received these products, with a direct link established between the substances sold by Law and the deaths of 93 individuals.

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Victims and Tragic Consequences

The victims ranged in age, including children as young as 14 years old. Among those identified in the UK were Aimee Walton, who died in Southampton in 2022 at age 21, and Imogen Nunn, known as Deaf Immy on social media, who died in Brighton at age 25. In Canada, Law admitted to 14 counts of aiding suicide involving named victims who died as a result of consuming the products he sold. The prosecution emphasized that human life was lost 93 separate times due to his actions.

Court Proceedings and Defendant Regret

During the hearing in Ontario, Law expressed deep regret for his actions, stating that his past behavior was categorically wrong and illegal. He apologized to the families of the victims, conveying his deepest condolences and admitting that words cannot replace the loss of loved ones. Law committed to continuing his rehabilitation through counseling and available programming while in custody, aiming to return to society as a contributing member.

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Prosecution's Stance on Aggravating Factors

Kathleen Doherty, representing the prosecution, argued that Law was not merely an accomplice but someone who caused death through his persistent sales despite knowing the lethal outcome. She noted that Law operated outside the carefully balanced, policy-driven regime created by parliament for medical practitioners, using an online pseudonym 'Greenberg' on forums to direct vulnerable users to his websites. The prosecution described his actions as the worst possible outcome for those seeking help.

Defense Arguments and Future Sentencing

Defense lawyer Matthew Gourlay contended that Law did not kill anyone and was not the cause of the struggles that led victims to seek his products. He emphasized that each incident was a unique tragedy and that Law merely supplied the means rather than causing the underlying hardships. Justice Michelle Fuerst adjourned the final sentencing details until February 26, acknowledging the complex interplay of intent, knowledge, and the irreversible impact on families like the Tuckers, whose son Henry died in 2021.