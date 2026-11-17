Kennesaw State enters their maTchup against Alabama with an undefeated record, led by coach Antoine Pettway. the Owls feature a robust frontcourt including Amir Taylor and Kyler Theophile, while Alabama must improve ball security and rebounding to secure a win.

Owls Bring Undefeated Record and Physical Frontcourt to Tuscaloosa

Antoine Pettway returns to Coleman for his fourth season as head coach of the Kennesaw State Owls , leading an undefeated squad into a challenging matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide . The Owls enter this contest with a strong momentum, having demonstrated steady improvement throughout their early season schedule. Last year, the program achieved significant milestones by finishing with a twenty-one and fourteen record, capturing the Conference USA Tournament championship, and securing a fourteen-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Their season concluded with a competitive loss to Gonzaga in the opening round, where they pushed the top-seeded Bulldogs close before falling by nine points. This year, the team continues to exhibit a high-paced offensive style reminiscent of Nate Oats offenses,averaging slightly more possessions per game than the Alabama Crimson Tide themselves. While they share a love for three-point shooting, Kennesaw State has struggled from beyond the arc, converting only twenty-nine percent of their thirty-four attempts per game so far. Though, their effectiveness on the glass presents a stark contrast, as they have rebounded the basketball with high proficiency, an area where Alabama has shown vulnerability during parts of this current season.

The roster has undergone significant changes due to the modern college basketball landscape, with the transfer portal resulting in the departure of three key starters. Leading scorer and First-Team All-Conference guard RJ Johnson departed for Mississippi State, while six-foot-eight forward Braedan Lue headed to Tennessee, and leading rebounder Frankquon Sherman transferred to High Point. Despite these substantial losses, the replacements have held up well, contributing to a four-game winning streak. The quality of opponents faced during these victories has varied, ranging from a close contest against a two-and-two Austin Peay team and a nine-point triumph over a zero-and-four Winthrop squad,to two preseason exhibitions against Division II programs. Currently, the Owls sit at one hundred and sixty-third on the KenPom rankings,a figure that may not fully reflect their physical presence or recent performance levels. The upcoming game against Alabama serves as a critical test of thier ability to compete against higher-level competition after facing relatively weaker opposition thus far.

Also read The Alabama Freshman Nate Oats Wants to 'Get Locked In' Against Kennesaw State

Key Players to Watch in the Frontcourt and Backcourt

Kennesaw State features several impactful players who will challenge the Alabama defense. Junior forward Amir Taylor, a six-foot-nine sophomore from nearby Grayson, Georgia, has emerged as perhaps the most complete player on the roster. After being a major recruiting pull for Pettway last season, Taylor is averaging nearly twelve points and eight rebounds per game. Notably, he has knocked down sixty percent of his three-point attempts,albeit on low volume, and delivered a standout performance against Winthrop with nineteen points and nine rebounds in just twenty-one minutes. His ability to stretch the floor and crash the boards makes him a significant threat, particularly if Alabama continues to treat rebounding as a secondary priority. Additionally, freshman forward Kyler Theophile has been an early surprise for the undefeated Owls. The six-foot-six recruit from Coral Springs, Florida, leads the team in scoring at twelve points per game, shooting forty-one percent from three-point range on four attempts per night. The Crimson Tide defense will need to maintain constant awareness of his location to prevent open looks.

Behind the three-point line, sophomore guard Jacoby Hill serves as the primary ball-handler for Kennesaw State. Transferred from Jacksonville State, Hill is a steady presence who excels at getting to the rim and provides solid defensive pressure with his size, though he is not considered a major threat from deep. In the frontcourt, junior forward Avery Thomas II adds another layer of difficulty for Alabama. Arriving from Louisiana Tech, where he started twenty-six games and earned All-Tournament honors, Thomas is a two-hundred-and-thirteen-pound forward who has started all three games this season. He averages ten points, six rebounds, and a team-leading two blocks per contest. Sophomore Trey Simpson, a native of Evergreen, Alabama, also provides crucial depth. earning preseason All-Conference USA recognition, Simpson can operate away from the basket and create matchup problems for smaller defenders. His ability to compete physically against Alabama's bigger and more athletic forwards will be essential for Kennesaw State's success. Furthermore, senior guard Kris Parker, who originally signed with Alabama in the twenty-twenty-three recruiting class before redshirting and transferring through UCF to Kennesaw State,brings elite length at six-foot-nine. This will mark his first visit to Tuscaloosa as an opposing player,adding a personal narrative element to the physical challenges he presents on the perimeter.

Advertisement

Critical Factors for Alabamas Success in the Upcoming Contest

For Alabama to secure a victory,they must address several critical areas of concern that have plagued them early in the season. The first key factor is ball security. Alabamas handling of the basketball was described as disastrous in thier previous game against Seton Hall and the trend has continued throughout the season. The Crimson Tide have recorded double-digit turnovers in every game so far, averaging thirteen per night. This poor ball security is unsustainable, especially given that this game serves as the final tune-up before the demandiNg start of SEC play. While the level of competition against Kennesaw State is slightly lower than that of a typical SEC opponent,the tendency to turn the ball over must be corrected immediately. Failure to protect the ball will likely lead to easy transition opportunities for the Owls and could prevent Alabama from building any sustainable offensive rhythm.

Rebounding Deficiencies and Rotation Decisions

The second critical area is rebounding. Although Kennesaw State does not match up with Alabama's big men in terms of individual talent, they have been aggressive on the glass. There are no excuses for Alabama losing the rebounding battle, especially against a team that values physicality. Improving performance on the boards is essential if the Tide hopes to make any noise in the conference and in the NCAA Tournament. Finally, the rotation choices made by head coach Nate Oats will play a pivotal role. In the previous game against Seton Hall, Oats shortened the rotation to seven players, limiting the playing time for freshmen like Jaxon Richardson and Qayden Samuels, who combined for six turnovers in limited minutes. Other young players like Anderson Diaz and Tarris Bouie saw minimal action, with Bouie reportedly dealing with an injury. There is hope that the younger players will receive more consistent minutes in this game to build confidence and develop chemistry. The challenge lies in balancing the need for experienced play with the necessity of integrating the youthful talent that could define the squad's future. The outcomes of these rotation decisions will likely have a significant impact on the final result and the teams readiness for the rigorous schedule ahead.