Kennesaw State Downs Louisiana Tech, While Other News Headlines Dominate the Globe

Kennesaw State defeated Louisiana Tech in a college basketball matchup. This story is accompanied by a summary of other major news events happening globally.

Simeon Cottle scored 19 points to lead Kennesaw State to a 69-47 victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night. Cottle also grabbed five rebounds for the Owls (15-10, 7-5 Conference USA). Jamil Miller added 14 points and six rebounds for Kennesaw State . Adrian Wooley finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. The Bulldogs (17-8, 6-6) were led by Al Green, who had 11 points. Daniel Batcho added eight points and two blocks for Louisiana Tech . Sean Newman Jr.

chipped in eight points and four assists.





