Kenner's 1975 Bionic Man Action Figure Line and Its Enduring Collector Appeal

Kenner's 1975 Steve Austin Bionic Man figure launched a licensed toy line that later expanded to the Bionic Woman and fuels collector bidding today.

Kenner's 1975 Steve Austin action figure, based on the Bionic Man television series, became one of the first major licensed TV action figure lines of its era. The series, which premiered in 1973, blended espionage, science fiction, and the super-hero genre, and it was exciting enough for children while remaining engagingly written for their parents. Kenner released a 12-inch figure of Steve Austin, played by Lee Majors, in time for Christmas that year, complete with an array of accessories, playsets, and vehicles.

The toys arrived after licensors had been surprisingly slow to produce merchandise for a show that was already a certified hit with kids. Industry observers now view the Bionic Man line as part of the vanguard of licensed TV action figures, at a time when the toy business was undergoing a massive upheaval.

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Why Licensed TV Action Figures Changed in the 1970s

Licensed television action figures took off in the early 1970s because companies such as Mego and Kenner challenged the long-held belief that film and TV merchandise should be low-cost, low-risk, and produced in low runs. For decades, conventional wisdom held that tie-in products had to be cheap to make because consumers would move on from a series before the product reached shelves.

That approach began to change in the early seventies, when Mego experienced major success with its own licenses. Kenner and Mattel then went looking for the next kid-friendly action-adventure property, and nothing on television fit that bill better than the Bionic Man series.

Kenner outbid several larger manufacturers to secure the license. The win helped establish Kenner as a major player in the boys' action figure segment, which proved useful a year later when director George Lucas began soliciting toy rights for his upcoming film.

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Steve Austin Figure Features and Villain Figures

The 1975 Steve Austin figure included a telescoping bionic eye, a removable piece of rubber skin on his arm that revealed the bionic parts underneath, and a super strength feature. A button on the figure's back activated the super strength mechanism, which could lift up to two pounds.

A plastic engine block was included so kids could imagine these bionic powers in action. The Bionic Transport and Repair Station combined playset and vehicle features, letting children repair Steve Austin's bionic components before sealing the station into a rocket and flying him off to his next mission.

The Bionic Mission Vehicle and the Tower and Cycle Set were pure vehicles. The Cycle could be shot into the air or across the rug through an included pump and launcher.

The first year of the line had no bad guy character. Retailer Montgomery Ward contracted Mego to make one, resulting in Doctor Kromedome, an unofficial companion figure produced to scale with the Kenner Steve Austin and advertised alongside it in Montgomery Ward catalogues.

Kenner addressed the gap the following year with Maskatron, an evil android master of disguise inspired by the episode Day of the Robot. Maskatron came with three rubber masks to fit over his android face: Steve Austin, Oscar Goldman, and Major Sloan, the target of the robot's impersonation in the original episode.

The Major Sloan mask sculpt bore the likeness of cult legend John Saxon, making it his first and to date only action figure. A full figure of Oscar Goldman, Austin's boss at the top-secret Office of Scientific Intelligence, was also produced in 1976, alongside a refreshed Steve Austin with new action features, including a bionic grip.

Several playsets and vehicles were added in 1976, including an OSI Headquarters playset designed to help justify the admittedly bland Oscar Goldman figure, who was after all a man in a suit.

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Bionic Woman Toys and the 1977 Product Peak

The Bionic Woman extension of the line centered on figures of Jaime Sommers, played by Lindsay Wagner, along with a Fembot villain that functioned as a female version of Maskatron. Kenner also produced playsets and vehicles for the character.

Intended primarily for girls, the Bionic Adventure Sets were markedly less successful than the Bionic Woman Designer Collection. Sixteen outfits were made for the Bionic Woman over two years, compared with just three outfits for the Bionic Man in 1976.

Several Bionic Woman items were built on revised versions of existing pieces. The OSI Headquarters became Jaime Sommers' classroom as part of her civilian cover, while the inflatable Bionic Mission Command became the Bionic Woman Dome House.

Bionic Woman products were released predominantly in 1977, the most prolific year for that part of the line. That year brought the massive Bionic Woman Carriage House, which stood two feet tall and was the largest item Kenner had produced up to that point, along with the Bionic Woman Sports Car.

Collector Demand for Mint-on-Card Bionic Figures

Mint-on-card Kenner figures from the seventies remain highly sought after, and that nostalgia has already driven bidding for a near-mint carded Steve Austin figure. Collectors value the figures most when they are displayed as they would have appeared on store shelves decades ago.

Kenner figures hold a nostalgic place in the hearts of kids who grew up in the seventies. The near-mint carded Steve Austin came with action features designed to recreate his bionic super-powers, which helps explain why it continues to draw attention from buyers.

The sequence of releases, from the 1975 Bionic Man figure to the 1977 Bionic Woman products, shows how a single television license grew into a full franchise line with villains, vehicles, and playsets.