Kenner Boba Fett Mail-Away Prototype Auctioned for High Value

A rare 1979 Kenner Boba Fett mail-away prototype featuring the original safety note is up for auction. This sealed sample reveals the truth behind the cancelled rocket mechanism.

A rare original mail-away sample of the Kenner Boba Fett action figure from 1979 has become the center of attention in the high-end collectible market. This specific prototype was discovered in pristine condition, still sealed in its original plastic bag and housed within its cardboard mailer box. The item includes the full historical context of its release, most notably a consumer note that explains a major design change to the iconic character.

The Safety Note Reveals Design Changes

The included note to consumers serves as a direct apology from Kenner regarding the removal of a spring-launched rocket feature. Promotional materials for the mail-away offer had originally advertised that the Star Wars Boba Fett action figure would include this launcher. The company stated that the launcher was removed from the final product strictly for safety reasons, without providing further elaboration. This admission transformed a potential consumer misunderstanding into a documented historical fact about the toy line.

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By acknowledging the missing feature, Kenner created a concrete memory for collectors who remembered the advertisements. The note turned a vague mystery into a specific inquiry about why the rocket was deleted. This honesty adds significant value to the item, as the note alone can sell for approximately one hundred dollars on the secondary market. Its presence on this sealed sample increases the perceived value of the already seven hundred dollar auction listing.

Engineering Failures Behind the Cancellation

Collectors and historians have uncovered evidence that engineering failures, rather than just safety concerns, were the primary reason the rocket was cancelled. Kenner engineers developed two distinct versions of the firing mechanism during the design process, but neither passed the company quality control department. The first version, known as the L-slot design, used an elevated tab that was pulled down into a slot to trigger the launch.

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This simple mechanism proved to be dangerously prone to accidental activation. The design allowed the missile to fire if the figure was knocked over or leaned against a surface during normal handling. To address this, engineers created a redesigned J-slot mechanism with a smaller pull tab. This tab required a more precise motion, pulling down and over into a separate section to fire.

The J-slot design introduced new hazards that ultimately doomed the feature. The smaller tab was fragile and easily broken, with the broken piece potentially lodging in the missile chamber. When launched, the loose plastic piece could fly out with the missile, creating a secondary projectile hazard. Furthermore, the broken tab edges were sharp, posing an additional injury risk to children. Kenner decided to cut its losses and retool the figure to remove the mechanism entirely.

Production Adjustments and Market Impact

After determining the rocket-firing function was unworkable, Kenner ordered the destruction of all existing prototypes. The missile was permanently sonically-welded into the figure, preventing any future launching attempts. It is estimated that approximately one hundred prototypes still survive today. These include roughly eighty L-slot versions and twenty J-slot versions.

Most of the surviving samples are unpainted, though several were hand-painted and shown to retailers as prototype samples. A single carded version was created as a mock-up for the 1978 New York Toy Fair to showcase the concept to buyers. This historical adjustment highlights the rigorous development process behind one of the most popular characters in the franchise.

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The market for original Kenner Star Wars toys remains exceptionally strong. Standard Boba Fett figures fetch between fifty and seventy-five dollars when loose, with prices rising if the original blaster is included. The mail-away sample represents a unique opportunity for collectors to own a piece of this developmental history.

Auction Details and Collector Interest

The sample being auctioned at Hakes represents a one-of-a-kind variant made for internal use as a prototype. It includes the plastic bag and cardboard mailer, preserving the exact state of the item when it was initially distributed. This completeness makes it a highly desirable item for serious collectors of vintage action figures.

Other rare variants have commanded extremely high prices in recent years. A previous sample sold by Goldin Auctions for one point three million dollars, demonstrating the immense value placed on these historical artifacts. The Hakes auction offers a more accessible entry point for enthusiasts who want to own a tangible piece of the Boba Fett legacy.

The item provides an instant display case that encapsulates the infamous story of its release. It stands as a candid peek behind the curtain of the early action figure hobby. For decades, the rocket mystery captivated fans, but this sealed sample provides concrete proof of the engineering challenges faced by Kenner. It crystallizes one of the most significant moments in the history of Star Wars merchandise.