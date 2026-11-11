Kennedy Family Unites to Stop Trump’s Biggest Pet Project

The vanity construction is likely to impact nearby sacred sites.

The Kennedy family has united in a new legal attempt to prevent President Donald Trump’s latest pet project from casting a shadow over their legacy.

Trump, 80, wants to build a 250-foot triumphal arch on Memorial Circle, across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial. Based on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, it has been nicknamed the “Arc de Trump,” and would be twice the size of the Lincoln Memorial.the impact Trump’s giant arch would have on nearby Washington monuments and memorials, including the John F. Kennedy Eternal Flame grave site in the Arlington National Cemetery.found that, for up to nine minutes, 18 days a year, Trump’s colossal vanity arch would cast a shadow over the eternal flame.

Also read Kennedy family members ask a judge to block Trump's Arlington memorial arch

Nine members of the Kennedy family filed a lawsuit on Tuesday to try to stop the arch from being built, according to a new Post report.cites the shadow that would be cast on the former president’s grave site, as well as other graves in the nearby cemetery, where thousands of military dead are buried and remembered. The legal action follows a federal judge’s temporary halt to construction on Trump’s vanity project, citing the Post’s previous report on the shadows that would be cast.

The nine family members comprise ex-Democratic Congressman Joe Kennedy, seven of the surviving children of Robert and Ethel Kennedy , and Edward Kennedy Jr.“President Donald J. Trump is attempting to unlawfully erect a massive arch that will permanently cast shadows over and damage historically significant sight lines to the existing gravesites and memorials established in the Kennedy family’s honor at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as to the memorials of hundreds of thousands of fallen American heroes,” the family’s lawsuit states.

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Rory Kennedy, 57, and Maxwell Kennedy, 61, said the legal request was about “protecting sacred spaces,” and stated that Trump had “violated the laws and procedures established by Congress to protect this most sacred national memorial. ” “A towering arch casting shadows across the graves of our father, mother, and uncles, as well as the graves of so many who have served our country, would also cast a shadow over our democratic principles, undermining the safeguards established by our elected representatives to protect this hallowed ground for generations to come,” the Kennedys Demonstrators protest U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed “triumphal arch” at Memorial Circle in Washington, D.C.

, on Oct. 1, 2026. The White House slammed the “activist district court” that paused construction of the arch.

“It is unfortunate to see that some members of the Kennedy family have joined the litigation against the Arch as the project is intended to honor our heroes who rest in Arlington Cemetery,” spokesman Davis Ingle said in a statement to the Post. “The judiciary should not be abused to politicize a structure designed to unite our nation.

” Vehicles on the Memorial Bridge near Memorial Circle in Arlington, Virginia, the proposed site for U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Arc de Trump. ”Trump’s Interior Department, which is in charge of managing the construction, insisted last month that the arch would impact only a small area of the cemetery, and only for around two weeks a year.

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“That period is less than an hour after sunrise, at which point shadows are very lengthened and distorted, and are mingled with the long shadows of trees,” the department said“There are a lot of families out there who are going to visit their loved one and just be overwhelmed by the shadow of this vanity project to Trump,” he told the Post.former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy’s historic Rose Garden lawn, claiming that women had complained about their high heels getting stuck in the grass. Several music acts then canceled shows, and Trump threatened to bulldoze the venue in a fit of pique after a judge ordered Trump’s name removed.

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