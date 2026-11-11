Kennedy family sues Trump administration to halt 250-foot triumphal arch

One of the most influential families in the country, the Kennedy family, is suing the Trump administration to block construction of the president's arch.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 01: A replica of President Trump’s planned “triumphal arch” and the U.S. Capitol are seen during the "Great American State Fair" on the National Mall on July 1, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Freedom 250-backed Great American State Fair celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States runs through July 10th. One of the most influential families in the country, the Kennedy family, is suing the Trump administration in order to block construction of President Trump's controversial 250-foot triumphal arch. Nine members of the Kennedy family filed a motion on Tuesday at a federal court in Washington, DC, to stop the arch's construction.

Also read Kennedy family members ask a judge to block Trump's Arlington memorial arch

The family argued that the arch obstructs views of the Kennedy family's gravesites, specifically, including the John F. Kennedy Eternal Flame from the vantage point of the Arlington Memorial Bridge, in Arlington National Cemetery and “the memorials of hundreds of thousands of fallen American heroes. ” “President Donald J. Trump is attempting to unlawfully erect a massive arch that will permanently cast shadows over and damage historically significant sightlines to the existing gravesites and memorials established in the Kennedy family’s honor at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as to the memorials of hundreds of thousands of fallen American heroes,” the family wrote in the filing.

The family says the Trump administration has “raced forward to build” the arch which is “more than double the size of the Lincoln Memorial and the equivalent of a twenty-five-story office building. ” “Its location in Memorial Circle would situate the monument on an axis between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery, obstructing a line of sight that was designed to represent the unification of the Nation following the Civil War and that has existed for nearly a century,” the family argues.

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