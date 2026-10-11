Kennedy family members ask judge to block Trump Arlington memorial arch

Nine Kennedy family members filed a motion Tuesday to block a 250-foot memorial arch near Arlington National Cemetery, arguing it would shadow their relatives gravesites. The White House says the arch honors heroes buried at Arlington.

Nine members of the Kennedy political dynasty asked a judge Tuesday to block President Trump's plan to build a towering memorial arch near Arlington National Cemetery.

The 250-foot structure would cast a shadow over their relatives gravesites, the family members argued. The shadow would fundamentally alter the experience of visiting the gravesites, the relatives said. They filed a motion to intervene in two existing lawsuits that seek to block construction of the arch. The motion also asks the judge to bar breaking ground on the structure for 14 days.

Also read Kennedy family members join lawsuit to block Trump's triumphal arch

Kennedy Family Files Motion

The nine Kennedy family members who filed suit are children and grandchildren of Robert F. Kennedy and Edward M. Kennedy. The two men were brothers of the slain U.S. president John F. Kennedy, and both served in the U.S. Senate. They are buried close to the eternal flame that marks JFK's gravesite. The three memorials are a major draw for the millions of people who visit Arlington cemetery each year.

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Building the arch would be a permanent denigration of the gravesites, lawyers for the relatives wrote. The Kennedy offspring would never again be able to appreciate both sites as they always have before, and as the Kennedy family always intended, the lawyers wrote. They are represented by veteran Washington lawyer Norm Eisen and Democracy Defenders Fund.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's health and human services secretary who has a fractured relationship with many of his relatives, did not join the lawsuit. The White House is working with the Department of the Interior to plan the 250-foot monument next to Arlington National Cemetery. The project honors the 250th anniversary of the United States. A White House spokesperson, Davis Ingle, responded to the family's legal move.

It is unfortunate to see that some members of the Kennedy family have joined the litigation against the Arch as the project is intended to honor our heroes who rest in Arlington Cemetery, Ingle said. The judiciary should not be abused to politicize a structure designed to unite our nation, the spokesperson said. The arch is one of several projects around Washington that the Republican president has undertaken as he alters the capital to his tastes.

White House Plans Arlington Arch

Those efforts include renovating one of its storied public golf courses and threatening to demolish the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Those projects could soon face intense scrutiny after Democrats gained control of Congress in the midterm elections this week. The White House last week unveiled a glitzy new website to showcase the arch. The structure is slated to rise in a mass of gold ornamentation and stately gray granite. It would stand between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.