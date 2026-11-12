Kennedy family members ask a judge to block Trump's Arlington memorial arch

The shadow the arch will cast would “fundamentally alter the experience of visiting the gravesites,” at Arlington National Cemetery, the relatives argued. They filed a motion to intervene in two existing lawsuits seeking to block construction of the arch.

A mockup of President Trump’s proposed triumphal arch stands at the Great American State Fair on the National Mall on June 27 in Washington. Nine descendants of Robert F. and Edward M. Kennedy are asking a judge to halt President Trump’s planned 250-foot Arlington memorial arch, saying it would cast a shadow over nearby family graves.

Their filing joins existing lawsuits; a judge has already barred construction from beginning for 14 days as the arch becomes part of a broader fight over Trump’s remaking of Washington. Nine family members of the Kennedy political dynasty asked a judge Tuesday to block President Trump’s plan to build a towering memorial arch, saying the 250-foot structure would cast a shadow over their relatives’ gravesites at Arlington National Cemetery.

Also read Kennedy family members ask judge to block Trump Arlington memorial arch

The shadow would “fundamentally alter the experience of visiting the gravesites,” the relatives argued. They filed a motion to intervene in two existing lawsuits seeking to block construction of the arch. U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan last week prohibited the Trump administration from breaking ground on the structure for 14 days.

The nine Kennedy family members who filed suit are children and grandchildren of Robert F. Kennedy and Edward M. Kennedy, brothers of the slain U.S. president John F. Kennedy, both of whom served in the U.S. Senate. They are buried close to the eternal flame that marks JFK’s gravesite, a trio of memorials that are a major draw for the millions of people who visit the Arlington cemetery each year.

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Building the arch would be a “permanent denigration” of the gravesites, and the Kennedy offspring “would never again be able to appreciate both sites as they always have before, and as the Kennedy family always intended,” lawyers for the relatives wrote. They are represented by veteran Washington lawyer Norm Eisen and Democracy Defenders Fund.

“It is unfortunate to see that some members of the Kennedy family have joined the litigation against the Arch as the project is intended to honor our heroes who rest in Arlington Cemetery,” said White House spokesperson Davis Ingle. “The judiciary should not be abused to politicize a structure designed to unite our nation. ”Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s health and human services secretary who has a fractured relationship with many of his relatives, did not join the lawsuit.

The arch is one of several projects around Washington that the Republican president has undertaken as he alters the capital to his tastes — from renovating one of its storied public golf courses to threatening to demolish the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Those projects could soon face intense scrutiny after Democrats gained control of Congress in the midterm elections.to showcase the arch, which is slated to rise in a mass of gold ornamentation and stately gray granite between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery.

It started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington. William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder.

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In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.