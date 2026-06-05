Kennedy Center to remove Trump name after court decision

The Kennedy Center in Washington on Thursday ordered staff ​to remove President Donald Trump's name from the institution to comply with a federal court ruling.

Cyclists ride by The Donald J. Trump and The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Art s in Washington, Wednesday. The center on Thursday ordered staff to removed President Donald Trump's name from the institution.

The Kennedy Center will remove President Donald Trump's name from the building, it announced Thursday. It comes after U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled the name change requires an act of Congress. WASHINGTON — The Kennedy Center in Washington on Thursday ordered staff ​to remove President Donald Trump's name from the institution to comply with a federal court ruling, according to two people familiar with the directive.

The memo ‌from the John F. Kennedy Center's general counsel is the first indication it is moving to reverse the name ⁠change made by Trump to the ​iconic building last year. Trump said last ⁠week he was directing his administration to conduct a "complete transfer" of the center's operations ‌to Congress in response ‌to the court ruling.

"You must immediately change email signatures, letterhead, and other documents ⁠to reflect the name as 'The John F. Kennedy ⁠Center for the Performing Arts,' or 'Kennedy Center,'" the memo, which was seen by Reuters, said. In December, Trump added his name before Kennedy's on the facade of the white marble building, prompting a lawsuit from Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio, a member of ‌the Kennedy Center's board.the center cannot be renamed without an act of Congress.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper directed the Trump administration to take down all physical signage bearing Trump's name and to eliminate any references to a "Trump Kennedy Center" from official materials within 14 days. The Kennedy Center opened in 1971 as a memorial ​to the late president, who was assassinated in 1963. Its board voted in December to alter the ‌center's name to ‌include Trump, ⁠who had replaced several board members and appointed himself a trustee.

Trump's plan to renovate the Kennedy Center is part of a broader push to reshape Washington's monumental core. On Thursday, Trump announced his administration plans to build a promenade to the Lincoln Memorial. He ‌also intends to erect a ​The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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