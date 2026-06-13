Kennedy Center says it has removed Trump’s name from building

Spectators gathered on Saturday afternoon to witness the removal of President Trump’s name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts following the order of a federal judge. CNN’s Camila DeChalus reports.

Spectators gathered on Saturday afternoon to witness the removal of President Trump's name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts following the order of a federal judge.

CNN's Camila DeChalus reports. CNN's Camila DeChalus reports. More than 60 of the world’s top sumo wrestlers will compete in a weekend-long tournament in Paris, which hasn’t hosted such a tournament for the traditional Japanese sport in over 30 years.

Celebrity New York Knicks fans like Spike Lee and Edie Falco reflected on what the team playing in the NBA championship means to them and how it's created an exciting energy. The Knicks will face the San Antonio Spurs Saturday night in Game 5.

CNN stopped by New York City bodegas to hear from New Yorkers about the mood during the Knicks’ Finals run, and many said the team’s success is bringing back a sense of unity and community, especially as neighborhood watch parties pop up across the city. President Trump’s much anticipated UFC fight at the South Lawn of the White House is going ahead as planned, despite thunderstorms in the forecast, UFC President Dana White said at a press conference ahead of the fight weekend.

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan reports. China and Mongolia hold some of the world’s largest populations of Bactrian camels, and their increasingly popular milk has become a major lifeline for economies in rural areas. British painter David Hockney, whose vibrant portraits and sun-drenched depictions of the everyday made him one of contemporary art’s most beloved figures, has died at 88.

The artist died “peacefully at home” on Thursday, one month short of his 89th birthday, according to a statement provided to CNN by his publicist.





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Activist Organization Livestreams Removal of Trump's Name from Kennedy CenterAn activist organization is livestreaming the removal of President Donald Trump’s name from the Kennedy Center, which is expected to happen by Friday. A federal jUdge ruled May 29 that the center had until June 12 to seize Trump’s name off the nameplate and paused scheduled renovations that would’ve closed the center for two years.

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Kennedy Center's lawsuit against Chuck Redd dismissedA judge dropped a Kennedy Center lawsuit against Chuck Redd after the musician refused to perform at a holiday event over the center’s board voting to rename it after President Donald Trump.

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Kennedy Center board plans to appeal judge’s ruling over removing Trump’s namePresident Donald Trump’s handpicked Kennedy Center board of trustees discussed plans to appeal a judge’s ruling — hoping to halt the ordered removal of Trump’s name from the building.

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Spectators Gather at Kennedy Center as Name Removal DelayedCrowd waits as construction work to remove Donald Trump's name from the Kennedy Center facade faces delays, with workers leaving and returning amid speculation about the timing.

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