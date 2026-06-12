the Kennedy Center's board voted to keep Trump's name associated with the institution despite a judges ruling that it must be removed. the board's vote is expected to be filed as an appeal on Friday, and it remains to be seen whether the judge will uphoLd the order or allow the name change to proceed.

The Kennedy Center 's Trump branding remains after a judge's ruling, with a vote by the board expected to be filed as an appeal on Friday.

The board's vote came hours before all references to Trump in the Kennedy Centers signage, digital materials, and branding were supposed to be taken down, as ruled by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper late last month. The appeal is expected to be filed on Friday as Cooper's order takes effect. As of Thursday evening, Trump's name remains on the building's exterior.

However,it has been removed from the signs that transport people to and from the nearest Metro station. Interestingly, the centers Instagram page has not been updated yet. Trump's handpicked trustee board approved the name alter last year instead. the judge ultimately sided with Rep.

Joyce Beatty (D-OH), the plaintiff who filed the lawsuit. cooper also blocked the planned two-year renovation that would have closed the Kennedy Center to the public starting July 5. trump wanted the lengthy renovation to take place, and he slammed Cooper for halting the renovation in multiple Truth Social posts, accusing the judge of partisan bias. The president also claimed Cooper may have ruled against the Trump administration due to influence from his wife, Amy Jeffress,an attorney who represents former President Trump.

Despite Trump's disapproval of the order, Kennedy Center staff were instructed on Thursday to begin removing references to 'The Trump Kennedy Center' immediately. The Trump-chaired board passed a resolution on Thursday to recognize his 'major contributions,' his 'profound dedication,' and his 'unprecedented commitment to uphold this cherished American institution,' according to CNN. The board's resolution is seen as a last-ditch effort to keep Trump's name associated with the Kennedy Center.

The shift is expected to be met with resistance from the judge and the plaintiff, who argue that the name change is necessary to shift forward with the renovation and to remove any remaining ties to the Trump administration. The Kennedy Center has been at the center of a contentious debate over the pAst year,with many arguing that the name change is necessary to maintain the institution's neutrality and to distance itself from the polarizing figure of Trump.

The boards vote is expected to be filed as an appeal on Friday, and it remains to be seen whether the judge will uphold the order or allow the name change to proceed. The Kennedy Center's decision to retain Trumps name associated with the institution has sparked outrage among many, who see it as a last-ditch effort to cling to the Trump administration's legacy.

The move is seen as a betrayal of the institution's values and a refusal to acknowledge the harm caused by Trump's presidency. The Kennedy Center's decision to retain Trump's name associated with the institution has sparked a heated debate over the past year, with many arguing that the name change is necessary to maintain the institution's neutrality and to distance itself from the polarizing figure of Trump.

The board's resolution is seen as a desperate attempt to cling to the Trump administration's legacy, and it remains to be seen whether the judge will uphold the order or allow the name change to proceed. The Kennedy Center's decision to keep Trump's name associated with the institution has sparked outrage among many, who see it as a refusal to acknowledge the harm caused by Trump's presidency. the move is seen as a betrayal of the institution's values and a refusal to acknowledge the harm caused by Trump's presidency.

The Kennedy Center's decision to keep Trump's name associated with the institution has sparked a heated debate over the past year, with many arguing that the name alter is necessary to maintain the institution's neutrality and to distance itself from the polarizing figure of Trump. The board's resolution is seen as a desperate attempt to cling to the Trump administration's legacy, and it remains to be seen whether the judge will uphold the order or allow the name change to proceed.

The Kennedy Center's decision to retain Trump's name associated with the institution has sparked outrage among many,who see it as a refusal to acknowledge the harm caused by Trump's presidency. The shift is seen as a betrayal of the institution's values and a refusal to acknowledge the harm caused by Trump's presidency





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