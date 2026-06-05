Kennedy Center ordered to strip Trump's name after judge blocks rebrand

The memo also directs employees to update templates, forms, signage, brochures and website pages by Friday, June 12.

by ALEXX ALTMAN-DEVILBISS | The National News DeskA worker loads equipment on a flatbed truck outside The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Washington.

, staff were instructed to immediately "remove all references to the Center being named for anyone else other than John F. Kennedy.

" "To comply with this order, you must immediately change email signatures, letterhead, and other documents to reflect the name as 'The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts,' or 'Kennedy Center,'" the memo states. The memo also directs employees to update templates, forms, signage, brochures and website pages by Friday, June 12.defended the move at the time, saying it recognized Trump's work to improve the center's finances, reputation and ongoing reconstruction efforts.

"Not only from the standpoint of its reconstruction, but also financially, and its reputation," Leavitt wrote on social media. "The building will no doubt attain new levels of success and grandeur. "an ex officio member of the Kennedy Center's board. Beatty argued that only Congress has the authority to rename the institution and asked a federal judge to void the board's action.

The judge ultimately sided with Beatty, blocking the name change and reversing the board's separate decision to close the center for two years for renovations. , calling the judge a "Trump hater," a member of the "radical left," and suggesting the decision was influenced by the judge's wife. Dawn Opie is understandably upset after her Chevy Silverado was hit outside her home in the middle of the night.

“A car just came around the corner, hit it, keptA head-on crash blocked both north and southbound traffic on US-6 in a remote area of Utah County. Officials with the Utah Highway Patrol said there was a head-oA police officer shot and killed a suspect while he was allegedly stabbing a victim, according to police.

Officials with the Ogden Police Department said policeTwo little free libraries in Salt Lake City were knocked over and vandalized this week, upsetting neighbors and raising broader concerns about the types of pettUtah law enforcement responds to 70 calls per day for unsecured loads and road debris, a problem officials said is more common and dangerous than it seems. A new





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