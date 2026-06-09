A U.S. district judge has ordered the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to revert to its original Kennedy-only branding, rolling back changes made during the Trump administration. The ruling marks a rare legal rebuke to President Trump's efforts to imprint his name on institutions, as part of a broader pattern of controversial executive actions. The case highlights ongoing legal pushback against the administration's 'move fast and break things' approach, with courts increasingly pushing back on executive overreach. The Kennedy Center's rebranding reversal serves as a notable example of institutional resistance to Trump's self-aggrandizing initiatives.

The federal performing arts center and all related marketing were ordered back to Kennedy-only branding by a U.S. district judge. In his second go as President, Donald Trump has been on a blitzkrieg of remaking the country and world as he sees fit.

From tearing down the White House east wing for his big, beautiful ballroom bunker to, there seems to be no line he won’t cross in his effort to leave a legacy that doesn’t immediately bring to mind ICE, wars, and Epstein. Taking a page from Silicon Valley ghouls, Trump’s second term ethos of “move fast and break things” did initially shock and awe his opposition into paralysis.

But as the outrages have piled up—the “Second Trump administration controversies”is now at 200 pages—folks are gradually snapping out of that stupor and mounting a variety of legal counterstrikes.he’s giving the Reflecting Pool in front of the Washington Monument. And getting the Treasury to mint that $250 bill is going to bethan he bargained for. But even these processes can’t contain this administration’s shamelessness.

Three judges on an appeals panel about the legality of the ballroom construction experienced this firsthand on Friday when DOJ attorneys claimed that, if the President decided to “,” they wouldn’t be able to stop him. But while these battles rage on, other once-captured and/or cowed institutions are gradually mustering up the courage to reverse course and reclaim some dignity.

One of Trump’s more egregious acts of self-aggrandizement was his hostile takeover of The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts last year. Now, in what may end up serving as an exemplary microcosm for all Trump’s egocentric governmental redesigns, the center is already shedding the President’s name less than half a year after it was hastily tacked onto its edifice and website.

This rewind comes in the wake of the May 29 decision by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper who found the rebrand had been carried out illegally and ordered the center be reverted to its pre-Trump-molestation state by June 12th. Judge Cooper, who also blocked the board’s proposed two-year closure for renovations, stated in his ruling that “The Kennedy Center’s organic statute makes crystal clear that the center is to be named for President Kennedy, and it cannot bear any other formal name or public memorial based on the Board’s unilateral say-so.

” These rulings stem from Trump’s decision last May to appoint himself the Congressionally-controlled center’s chairman, then sack its existing board of trustees and replace them with a cadre of loyalists like Pam Bondi, Usha Vance, Laura Ingraham, Dan Scavino, and… Lee Greenwood?! In December, the new Vichy Kennedy Center Board took it upon themselves to show their appreciation by unanimously voting to add Trump’s name to the building.

They even went so far as to place Trump’s name before that of the assassinated President the center is meant to commemorate. This straw broke the camel’s back and the subsequent uproar instigated by so flagrantly tyrannical a move resulted in a number of acts on the center’s calendarin protest this January.

Soon after, the board attempted to damage control with their gambit to just shut the place down for years, but wheels were already in motion to undo all of it.to the Associated Press saying they’re complying with the court order “while evaluating all legal options to preserve this revitalization and recognize President Trump’s leadership. ”about the “anti Trump hater” who ruled against him, the center’s been forced to clean up its digital image in the meantime.

Staff have been made to revert the names on all email signatures, letterheads, and documents back to “the Kennedy Center” .is now back to its old branding as of today. But don’t let that lull you into believing things are all back to normal. The President’s mission to de-wokify American culture is still chugging along as planned.

Those needing further proof can check out thefor American Humor ceremony hosted at the center on June 28th before streaming on Netflix. There they’ll see the comedy genius behind Club Random accept the most prestigious humor award in the nation in front of esteemed guests like “cancelled” comedian Louis C.K.

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