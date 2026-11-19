The 49th Kennedy Center Honors shifts to Capital One Arena on Dec 7, 2026, honoring Barbara Mandrell, Paul Anka, David Foster, Andy Garcia, and David Mamet.

The 49th Kennedy Center Honors will be held on Monday, December 7, 2026, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., marking a significant departure from its traditional home. This relocation occurs as the Kennedy Center remains closed for extensive repairs, forcing the prestigious ceremony to find a new venue. The event, which celebrates the arts and honors individuals for their lifetime contributions, has traditionally been a staple of American cultural calendar events. CBS continues to serve as the exclusive broadcast partner for the television telecast, maintaining its long-standing relationship with the honorees and the organization. The shift to an arena setting allows for a larger audience and a different production dynamic while preserving the black-tie gala format that defines the evening.

2026 Honorees Include Mandrell, Anka, Foster, Garcia, Mamet

Barbara Mandrell, Paul Anka, David Foster, Andy Garcia, and David Mamet have been named the five recipients for the 49th annual ceremony. Barbara Mandrell, a Country Music Hall of Fame member, is celebrated for her enduring impact on country music and television. Paul Anka, a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame, is recognized for his decades of hit songwriting and performances. David Foster, a 16-time Grammy-winning producer and composer, brings his extensive work in pop and classical crossover to the list. Andy Garcia, primarily known as an actor, is also a Grammy-winning music producer, showcasing his versatility in the entertainment industry. David Mamet, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, rounds out the group with his significant contributions to theater and film. This diverse lineup highlights the breadth of artistic excellence recognized by the Honors.

Also read CBS to air Kennedy Center Honors in December

Capital One Arena Hosts Event During Kennedy Center Repairs

The decision to host the event at Capital One Arena is driven by the current state of the Kennedy Center, which is shut down for necessary repairs. This marks the first time in the history of the Honors that the ceremony will not take place at its namesake venue. The Kennedy Center has been the traditional home for the event since its inception, making this a notable change in the ceremony's history. The move allows the production to proceed without delay despite the infrastructure issues at the original location. Capital One Arena provides a suitable alternative space that can accommodate the scale and formality of the black-tie gala. The relocation also offers new logistical opportunities for the production team and attendees alike.

CBS Broadcasts Honors With Boeing Underwriting Partnership

CBS has been the broadcast home of the Kennedy Center Honors since the first ceremony in 1978, continuing its role as the exclusive sponsor for the 2026 telecast. The delay in announcing that CBS would carry the show again this year raised questions about the current status of the relationship, but the partnership remains intact. Boeing serves as the exclusive underwriter of the Kennedy Center Honors Gala, supporting the production financially. The telecast will be produced by Den of Thieves, with Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager as executive producers. Barb Bialkowski will serve as executive producer and showrunner, overseeing the overall production. Micah Bickham will direct the event, while Cheche Alara, a Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning composer, will handle music production and direction. This team brings extensive experience in live television and musical production to the special.

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Tickets Available November 23, 2026 For General Public

A limited number of tickets to the 49th Kennedy Center Honors will be available to the general public on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased through the Kennedy Center's website, offering a rare opportunity for the public to attend this exclusive event. The black-tie gala format ensures a formal and prestigious atmosphere for all attendees. No host has been named for the 2026 ceremony, which is unusual given that the event is less than three weeks away. President Trump hosted last year's show, marking the first time a sitting president has hosted the Honors. The absence of a confirmed host for this year's event adds a layer of anticipation for the broadcast. The show will stream live on Paramount+ and be available on demand for viewers who cannot attend in person. This multi-platform approach ensures broad accessibility for audiences worldwide.

Production Details And Historical Context Of The Honors

The Kennedy Center Honors have a rich history of recognizing individuals who have made significant contributions to American culture. The 2026 edition continues this tradition by honoring five individuals across music, theater, and film. The move to Capital One Arena does not diminish the prestige of the event but rather adapts it to current circumstances. The production team is working to ensure that the ceremony maintains its high standards despite the venue change. The inclusion of both contemporary and historical figures in the honoree list reflects the enduring legacy of the arts. The event serves as a celebration of artistic achievement and a reminder of the impact of culture on society. The detailed planning and coordination required for such a large-scale event are evident in the involvement of top-tier producers and directors. The outcome will be a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the Honors organization.