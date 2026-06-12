Kennedy Center Board Seeks Stay to Keep Trump's Name Amid Court Order

The board of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is attempting to block a court-ordered removal of Donald Trump's name from the building's facade, while artists have withdrawn in protest over the renaming.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts is embroiled in a legal and political battle over the addition of former President Donald Trump 's name to the iconic venue.

A handpicked board of trustees, installed during Trump's return to office, is mounting a last-minute effort to keep his name on the building's facade before a court-ordered deadline for removal this Friday. The board voted on Thursday to seek a stay of U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper's May 29 ruling, which determined that Trump's name was added illegally because only Congress has the authority to change the Kennedy Center's name.

The judge also blocked the administration from proceeding with planned major renovations that were set to begin in July and last two years. Despite the ruling, the board passed a resolution recognizing Trump's "commitment to uphold this cherished American institution," while internal communications have already started reverting to the original name. Trump's influence over the center intensified after his return to the White House.

During his first term, he largely ignored the Kennedy Center, but shortly after beginning his second term, his administration replaced the previous leadership with a handpicked board of trustees, naming him chairman. Richard Grenell was brought in as president, serving until March when Matt Floca assumed the role. Under this new leadership, the programming shifted to include more Trump-friendly events, such as the premiere of first lady Melania Trump's documentary, "Melania.

" The board also announced the renaming to the "Trump Kennedy Center" and physically added the president's name to the building, actions that scholars and lawmakers argued overstepped congressional authority. The controversy has prompted a significant backlash from the arts community. Numerous artists withdrew from appearances, including musician Bela Fleck and author Louise Penny. Consultants like musician Ben Folds and singer Renée Fleming resigned from their positions.

The executive director of the National Symphony Orchestra, Jean Davidson, also left to lead another institution. Rep. Rick Larsen, a Washington Democrat and ex-officio board member, opposed seeking a stay, stating he looks forward to moving past the distractions and focusing on supporting the arts.

Meanwhile, tickets for a June 28 ceremony for the Mark Twain Award for American Humor were sent out without Trump's name, signaling a return to the traditional branding even before the legal fight concludes





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