Eve Rackham Watt's squad showed their poise as they battled back to defeat Texas in the SEC volleyball tournament on Sunday in Savannah, GA. Kennedi Rogers deli

Tennessee outside hitter Kennedi Rogers attacks the ball during a NCAA volleyball game between Tennessee and Illinois at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

, on Sept. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectKennedi Rogers delivered the best match of her Tennessee career with the Lady Vols one set away from elimination. The sophomore outside hitter finished with a career-high 30 kills as No. 11 Tennessee rallied to beat No. 15 Texas 3–2 on Sunday in the SEC Volleyball Tournament quarterfinals at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia. The fifth-seeded Lady Vols improved to 22–5 and earned a semifinal matchup with ninth-seeded Georgia.

Also read Paul Finebaum Becomes Target of Tim Tebow’s Hilarious Roast on ESPN’s ‘SEC Nation’

The win also flipped the result of the teams’ regular-season meeting. On Sept. 25, Tennessee won the first two sets in Knoxville before Texas took the next three. This time, the Lady Vols completed the reverse sweep. Fourth-seeded Texas took the opening sets 25–18 and 25–17.

Tennessee extended the match with a 25–21 win in the third, pulled even with a 25–22 win in the fourth, and closed out the comeback 15–12 win in the fifth. Rogers hit .381 and added nine digs, giving Tennessee an efficient offense to go with her match-high kill total. Setter Carolina Kerr put up 53 assists and 14 digs, while Maggie Dostic chipped in 10 kills and 12 digs.

Advertisement

The Lady Vols won despite Texas finishing with a 10–3 advantage in blocks. Tennessee volleyball coach Eve Rackham Watt watches a NCAA volleyball game between Tennessee and Illinois at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn. , on Sept. 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+.

Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026. Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Tennessee opened its SEC tournament run with a four-set win over Oklahoma on Saturday.

Sunday’s victory carries more weight for NCAA seeding. The Lady Vols added a neutral-site win over a top-15 opponent that had swept its final four regular-season matches. They also evened the season series with Texas, a team that finished with the same 11–4 SEC record.for a seed that could bring the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament to Knoxville. The Lady Vols already had a win over Vanderbilt, which entered the SEC tournament ranked No. 14 nationally.

Adding Texas gives Tennessee another ranked win to point to when the bracket is revealed Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. First comes a rematch with Georgia. Tennessee swept the Bulldogs in Athens on Nov. 13, but Georgia earned its semifinal spot by knocking off top-seeded Florida in four sets on Sunday. The teams meet Monday at 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network, with the winner advancing to Tuesday’s championship match.