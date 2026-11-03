Kenmore Police Officer Injured In Knife Attack During Shoreline Store Response

A Kenmore Police officer was slashed in the arm by a suspect threatening employees at a Shoreline grocery store. The suspect was arrested for felony assault and harassment after the Friday morning incident.

A Kenmore Police Department officer sustained a slash injury to his arm during a tense confrontation with a suspect outside a grocery store in Shoreline on Friday morning. The incident occurred as officers from Kenmore responded to assist their Shoreline counterparts with a weapon-related disturbance at a store located on Ballinger Way. The suspect had been actively threatening to kill both store employees and responding law enforcement personnel before the altercation took place.

Details Of The Knife Incident

When the Kenmore Police Department unit arrived at the scene on Friday, the suspect initially fled on foot. Officers successfully located and took the suspect into custody shortly thereafter. However, the situation escalated rapidly when the suspect brandished a knife and repeatedly attempted to stab one of the Kenmore officers during the arrest process. The suspect used the weapon to slash the officer's arm, causing visible injuries that required immediate medical attention.

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Arrest And Criminal Charges Filed

Following the attack, the suspect was booked into King County Jail. He faces multiple serious charges, including felony harassment stemming from his explicit threats to kill a store employee and the responding officers. Additionally, he is charged with felony assault for the violent act committed against the Kenmore Police officer during his detention. The legal proceedings are now set to move forward through the standard judicial system in Washington state.

History Of The Suspect Involved

Kenmore Police Department officials noted that they have an extensive history with this specific suspect dating back to early 2026. Records indicate that the individual had previously made numerous threats toward officers, establishing a pattern of hostile behavior. This prior history likely informed the tactical approach taken by the responding units, although the suspect's continued aggression despite the known history demonstrated a high level of danger to public safety.

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Officer Health And Hospital Transport

Despite the severity of the attack, the Kenmore Police Department confirmed that the injured officer was okay following the incident. He was transported to a local hospital to be treated for his slash wound. The department provided updates stating that the officer is expected to recover, though the physical and psychological impact of such a violent encounter is significant for any first responder. The officer's condition remains stable as he receives necessary medical care.

Current Status And Court Proceedings

While the suspect is currently held in custody, the Kenmore Police Department noted that his current whereabouts are unknown outside of the jail facility pending legal processing. He is expected to appear in a future court hearing to face the charges. This case highlights the ongoing challenges law enforcement agencies face when dealing with individuals who have a long-standing record of threats and violent behavior against police personnel.