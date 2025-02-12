Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show: A Powerful Statement on Blackness in America

Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX halftime show was a captivating and thought-provoking performance, featuring celebrity cameos, intricate symbolism, and a message that addressed the complexities of Black identity in America.

Whether you’re proudly wearing green in celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles or balling up your Kansas City Chiefs jersey in disgust, the consensus is clear: Sunday’s Super Bowl game was a memorable one. Philadelphia’s offense and defense were impenetrable, the Chiefs ran out of the magic juice to conjure up the historic ‘three-peat’ they were after, and then there was the halftime show , headlined by Kendrick Lamar , the Compton, Calif.

, Pulitzer Prize- and Grammy Award-winning hip-hop luminary.\As the first solo rapper to command a half-time show, the 37-year-old Lamar jammed his 13-minute slot with a trio of celebrity cameos and symbolism that parodied and pointed out America’s attempts to minimize the inherent worth and accomplishments of its Black citizens by reducing them to amusing, yet expendable pieces on a gameboard to move — and remove — at will.Admittedly, it was a lot to digest. However, few hip-hop performers can rival Lamar’s lyrical prowess and verbal dexterity. A man who balanced his powerful pen game alongside the influence of familial gang ties and the explosion of West Coast “gangsta rap,” Lamar’s solo 2011 debut, Lamar’s razor-sharp commentary and ability to flip a hip-hop beef with Canadian rapper Drake into catchy couplets and multiple Grammys solidify his merit.\The TV audience of millions and the 65,000 Superdome fans who witnessed Lamar in person received a dizzying array of imagery, symbolism and epic levels of petty and shade. Set on a stage designed to mimic the inside of a PlayStation video game controller, Lamar made a powerful statement about Blackness in America while paying homage to West Coast culture. As 29 dancers draped in red, white and blue emerged from a low-riding hooptie, actor and lifelong civil rights activist Samuel L. Jackson personified the cynicism and “othering” gaze of “Uncle Sam,” constantly chiding Lamar’s ability to properly “play the game.” In between spitfire verses from hit raps like “Humble,” “Squabble Up,” “DNA,” “Euphoria” and “Peekaboo,” Lamar made it clear that the last thing he’ll do is comply: “The revolution about to be televised, you picked the right time but the wrong guy.”When he wasn’t standing in between his dancers to illustrate a divided nation, Lamar incorporated multiple elements of hip-hop, including sampling “Luther” via the smooth duet with SZA and a taste of the ultra-petty Drake-aimed diss track “Not Like Us.” Jackson remained a stern taskmaster, deducting lives as “points” and deriding Kendrick’s message as “too loud, too reckless, too ghetto,” a common practice of critics who denounce how people appear and how the words sound rather than making an effort to comprehend what they’re saying. No matter: Kendrick shrugged off the negativity with another truth: “40 acres and a mule, this is bigger than the music: They tried to rig the game but you can’t fake influence.” Drake is currently touring in Australia, but there’s no way he could escape the searing snark unfolding across the globe, from the dangling “A” on Lamar’s blinged-out necklace (referencing the Canadian rapper’s first name of Aubrey, perhaps?), the infamous “Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably ‘A minor’” line and the inclusion of two of his exes, the aforementioned SZA and a crip-walking appearance by tennis champion, Serena Williams





